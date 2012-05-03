SEOUL, May 3 South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) has bought 123,000 tonnes of corn for arrival in November via tenders on Wednesday, traders said. Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNE SUPPLIER PRICE(CFR/T) ARRIVAL 58,000 Archer Daniels Midland $290.34 Nov 5 65,000 Toepfer $274.90 Nov 15 Note: The arrival ports include Incheon, Pyongtaek, Kunsan, Mokpo, Busan and Ulsan, traders said.