SEOUL Nov 12 South Korea's Seoul Feed Co Ltd plans to import up to 15,000 tonnes of corn it has grown in Russia between later this month and next March, nearly five times more than similar shipments made last year, sources at the feedmaker said on Tuesday.

Seoul Feed began to produce corn in the Maritime Province of Siberia last year to tackle high grain import costs. It shipped 3,180 tonnes back to South Korea in 2012.

Seoul Feed brings only corn to South Korea from its six farms in Russia, although it produces other crops including soybeans, according to Daniel Lee, manager of resource development at the feedmaker.

South Korea, the world's third largest importer of corn and a leading buyer of soybean meal and wheat, imported 8.2 million tonnes of corn for both food and feed production in 2012, according to the country's customs data.

Russian corn accounted for 8,218 tonnes, or about 1 percent, of the total.

Seoul Feed's shipments from Russia over the next three months would be divided into three shipments stretching from late November or early December to March, Lee said.

South Korea and Russia are set to hold summit talks in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss ways of boosting economic cooperation, including the possibility of piped gas and power supply from Russia and railway links.

In September, Russia re-opened a railway link with North Korea, and Lee said any connection onwards to South Korea could help ship Russian corn.

The head of Russia's state Russian Railways said in September that the rail line from the Russian eastern border town of Khasan to the North Korean port of Rajin could be used for exporting coal and importing goods from South Korea and other Asian countries.

Progress on pipelines and railroad lines connecting Russia to South Korea has been slow due to stalled relations between the two Koreas.

Seoul Feed buys about 30,000 tonnes of corn a month, mostly from the United States, Brazil, Argentina and Ukraine. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Tom Hogue)