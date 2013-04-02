* Farmers stray from long-held marketing strategy
* Advance sales of 2013 corn crop proceed slower than normal
* September rally burned growers who sold early last year
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, April 2 U.S. farmers who tasted
record-high prices for corn during last summer's historic
drought are abandoning long-held selling strategies in hopes
that the market serves up another rally.
Farmers say they are turning away from the traditional
practice of making early sales of corn, the most widely produced
grain in the United States, after missing out on big profits
when prices peaked last September.
In the spring, they typically strike deals to sell a portion
of the crop they expect to harvest in the fall to cover some
costs for items like seed and fertilizer. The practice, known as
forward selling or forward contracting, normally provides good
returns for farmers before prices dip with the start of the fall
harvest.
The lack of advance sales this year is creating pain for
buyers like food and animal-feed companies, which like to lock
in purchases of corn early in the year to map out some of their
costs and ensure they will have a supply of grain.
Illinois farmer Rod Weinzierl said he has not sold a bushel
of his 2013 corn crop yet after losing out on several dollars
per bushel by selling too early in 2012. Usually by the end of
March he has sold about 20 percent of the crop he expects to
harvest in the fall.
"People are more gun-shy this year because they got burned
last year," said Weinzierl, who leads the Illinois Corn
Marketing Board.
National data on forward contracting does not exist. Grain
growers, merchandisers and marketers estimate that the average
pace of selling has at least been cut in half this year.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture offered farmers little
incentive to sell last week by issuing an estimate for
larger-than-expected grain inventories which sparked the
market's biggest two-day sell-off in history.
UNCERTAIN OUTLOOK
At the end of March, North Dakota corn farmer Randy Thompson
had forward contracted about 20 percent of the corn he expects
to produce, down from as much as 55 percent at that point in
past years.
He said he will hold off on making further sales until
precipitation eases dryness in his fields because a repeat of
last year's savage drought could hurt his harvest and send grain
prices soaring again.
"I don't want to have a whole lot of corn sold if I can't
raise it," Thompson said.
Some farmers last summer had to buy back at a loss the
contracts for 2012 corn that they sold because the drought
prevented them from producing enough to meet their commitments.
Rain and snow have recently replenished soil moisture in key
growing states like Illinois and Iowa, said Andy Karst,
meteorologist from World Weather Inc. States in the western Corn
Belt, like Kansas and Nebraska, are still suffering from
dangerous dryness.
HEADACHE FOR BUYERS
The lack of sales is pinching grain buyers, including
livestock producers, ethanol plant managers and importers who
want to lock in a portion of their corn in the springtime.
"From the standpoint of the commercial part of it, they're
getting nerves wrecked because they don't have anything bought,"
said Jerry Gidel, chief feed grains analyst for Rice Dairy. "The
commercials always love to have a certain percentage of their
supplies."
Farmers, on the other hand, face little risk from delaying
their sales because they are increasingly protecting their
profits with federal crop insurance that guarantees revenues.
They have boosted their coverage in recent years as crop
prices have climbed, and insured some 85 percent of eligible
land last year.
The USDA's Risk Management Agency in February set 2013
revenue insurance at $5.65 a bushel for corn, essentially
creating a floor for prices.
December corn futures, which represent the crop that
will be harvested this fall, traded around $5.35 a bushel at the
Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, down from a contract high of
$6.65 last September.
"Now that the insurance has been established and current
prices are at or below that level, there's no urgency to do a
lot of marketing," said Darrel Good, a professor of agricultural
and consumer economics at the University of Illinois.
TIGHT FISTS
Many farmers will eventually need to sell their corn before
harvest because they do not have enough storage to keep the
grain on their farms.
Richard Brock, president of commodity advisory firm Brock
Associates, has already urged growers to forward contract as
much as 80 percent of what they expect to harvest because he
expects a big U.S. harvest to push prices lower.
R.J. O'Brien, the largest independent U.S. futures
brokerage, also has advised farmers to be more aggressive in
selling their crops, said Rich Feltes, the firm's vice president
of research.
The recommendations are largely falling on deaf ears,
according to the analysts.
"There's just almost nothing that's been sold," Brock said.
Thompson, the North Dakota farmer, said he regrets not
selling corn from his 2013 crop when prices were high last
summer. He sold a small amount last August.
GENERATIONAL DIVIDE
The hesitation among farmers to sell seems to fall partly
along lines of experience.
When Thompson began farming in 1985, nearby corn prices
traded in a range of less than 70 cents for the entire year and
never topped $2 a bushel. In 2012, the range was nearly $3.
"Back then it was a lot easier," he said about marketing.
"If you screwed up, you weren't that far off."
Large profits from big harvests and insurance payouts during
the last several years have made it easier for experienced
farmers like Thompson to delay sales because they do not need
cash right away.
Younger farmers with less money on hand often feel more
pressure to sell early so they can cover their costs on paper,
according to marketing advisors.
"A lot of older guys still hang on to stuff a lot more,"
Iowa farmer Craig Petersen said about growers who delay selling
corn. "The last couple years, those guys have been the smartest
marketers."
(editing by Jim Marshall)