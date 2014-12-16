Dec 16 The United States has not received
official notification from China of approval for imports of a
type of genetically modified corn at the center of lawsuits
against seed maker Syngenta AG, a U.S. government
spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday.
Chinese authorities have informed some agriculture industry
officials that the government has approved imports of Agrisure
Viptera corn, known as MIR 162, according to reports from
Agri-Pulse and Bloomberg.
Syngenta has said it will make an announcement about Chinese
government approval when the company receives official
documentation. The Swiss-based seed maker said on Friday it was
expecting China to clear imports soon.
Global grain handlers Cargill Inc and Archer
Daniels Midland, along with dozens of U.S. farmers, have
sued Syngenta over MIR 162. They claim the seedmaker misled the
farm industry about the timeline for approval from China, a
major buyer.
