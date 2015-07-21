BRIEF-Pacific Insight Electronics reports qtrly shr of $0.41
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 22 Corning Inc, the supplier of Gorilla glass to Apple Inc, said Tony Tripeny, Corporate Controller and the Principal Accounting Officer, has been appointed chief financial officer, effective Sept. 1.
James B. Flaws, the current chief financial officer, will step down on Aug. 31. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to be financed through cash, debt facility, pvt placement