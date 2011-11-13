Nov 13 Shares of specialty glass maker Corning Inc (GLW.N) are due for a rebound after dropping to levels last seen at the height of the financial crisis, Barron's financial weekly said in its latest issue.

Insiders are buying shares, Barron's said, and the stock is currently trading for not much more than book value.

Its shares could rise 20 percent or more from current levels, the publication said. Corning shares closed Friday at $15.19. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Maureen Bavdek)