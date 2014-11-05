SEOUL Nov 5 Specialty glass maker Corning Inc plans to invest 900 billion won ($835.6 million) to boost its production capacity in South Korea.

The company plans to increase the output of Gorilla glass by five times and double the output of glass made for high-performance displays by 2018, South Korea's presidential office said in a statement issued late on Tuesday. Corning Chief Executive Officer Wendell Weeks met with South Korea President Park Geun-hye on Tuesday.

Corning supplies Gorilla glass for Apple Inc's iPhones and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy devices, and makes LCD panels for Sony Corp and Lenovo Group, among others. (1 US dollar = 1,077.1200 Korean won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)