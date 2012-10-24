Oct 24 Specialty glass maker Corning Inc
reported a lower quarterly profit as sales to consumer
electronics, telecommunication and automotive markets fell, and
said it plans to cut jobs and reduce costs.
Corning, which makes products as diverse as smartphone
screens to emission filters, said it expects a pretax charge of
up to $50 million in the fourth quarter on restructuring.
"The weakening economy is affecting sales in many of our
businesses, with several not achieving the growth expectations
we set for the year," Chief Financial Officer James Flaws said
in a statement. "These economic headwinds will persist next
year."
Net profit for the company, which supplies LCD to
manufacturers such as LG Display Co Ltd and Sony
Corp, fell to $521 million, or 35 cents per share, from
$811 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell about 2 percent to $2.04 billion.
Sales in the telecommunications business, which makes
optical fiber and cable, and hardware and equipment, fell 7
percent to $523 million due to project delays in the United
States and weak demand in Europe.
Corning was also hurt by a winding down of U.S. stimulus
spending on optical cable in support of telecommunications
infrastructure projects, the company said.
Sales of environmental technologies unit, which makes
ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control,
fell 6 percent to $233 million.
Excluding items, the company earned 34 cents per share.
Analysts had expected a profit of 32 cents per share on
revenue of $2.02 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Corning shares were down 4 percent at $12.90 premarket on
Tuesday.