(Adds executive comment, details, shares)

By Abhirup Roy

July 28 Corning Inc, the supplier of Gorilla glass to Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales due to weak demand for its glass used in TVs and personal computers.

While demand for Gorilla glass from smartphone makers has driven Corning's results in the past few quarters, declines in prices of LCD glass used in TVs and PCs have weighed on revenue.

Core sales in Corning's display technologies business, which supplies LCD panels to companies such as Sony Corp and LG Electronics Inc, fell 5 percent in the second quarter.

"In the IT market - notebooks, tablets, monitors - the demand in the first half of the year was just slower than we had expected and we think that is going to continue," CFO designate Tony Tripeny told Reuters. Tripeny's appointment is effective Sept. 1.

Declines in glass prices will remain moderate - low single-digit on a percentage basis - in the third quarter, Tripeny said.

The company, however, expects a low single-digit percentage rise in LCD glass volume in the third quarter over the second quarter.

Sales in Corning's optical communications business, which makes fibre optic cables and connectors, rose 17 percent, helped by strong demand from carriers and data centre operators. The purchase of Samsung Electronics' fibre optics unit in March also boosted sales.

Sales in the specialty materials business, which includes Gorilla Glass, fell 9 percent. Tripeny said the decline was due to weak demand for precision glass from chipmakers and precision optics from the aerospace and defence industry.

However, volume growth of Gorilla glass, the latest version of which is used in Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge, was in the mid-teens on a percentage basis.

The company's net income rose to $496 million, or 36 cents per share in the second quarter, from $169 million, or 11 cents per share.

Excluding items, the company earned 38 cents per share.

Corning said core net sales increased 0.2 percent to $2.52 billion.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 37 cents per share and revenue of $2.54 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Corning's shares were up marginally at $18.77 premarket on Tuesday. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)