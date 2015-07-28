(Adds executive comment, details, shares)
By Abhirup Roy
July 28 Corning Inc, the supplier of
Gorilla glass to Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd, reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales
due to weak demand for its glass used in TVs and personal
computers.
While demand for Gorilla glass from smartphone makers has
driven Corning's results in the past few quarters, declines in
prices of LCD glass used in TVs and PCs have weighed on revenue.
Core sales in Corning's display technologies business, which
supplies LCD panels to companies such as Sony Corp and
LG Electronics Inc, fell 5 percent in the second
quarter.
"In the IT market - notebooks, tablets, monitors - the
demand in the first half of the year was just slower than we had
expected and we think that is going to continue," CFO designate
Tony Tripeny told Reuters. Tripeny's appointment is effective
Sept. 1.
Declines in glass prices will remain moderate - low
single-digit on a percentage basis - in the third quarter,
Tripeny said.
The company, however, expects a low single-digit percentage
rise in LCD glass volume in the third quarter over the second
quarter.
Sales in Corning's optical communications business, which
makes fibre optic cables and connectors, rose 17 percent, helped
by strong demand from carriers and data centre operators. The
purchase of Samsung Electronics' fibre optics unit
in March also boosted sales.
Sales in the specialty materials business, which includes
Gorilla Glass, fell 9 percent. Tripeny said the decline was due
to weak demand for precision glass from chipmakers and precision
optics from the aerospace and defence industry.
However, volume growth of Gorilla glass, the latest version
of which is used in Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge, was in the
mid-teens on a percentage basis.
The company's net income rose to $496 million, or 36 cents
per share in the second quarter, from $169 million, or 11 cents
per share.
Excluding items, the company earned 38 cents per share.
Corning said core net sales increased 0.2 percent to $2.52
billion.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 37
cents per share and revenue of $2.54 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Corning's shares were up marginally at $18.77 premarket on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)