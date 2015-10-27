PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 27 Corning Inc, the supplier of Gorilla Glass to Apple Inc, reported a 5.1 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a weak global economy and a strong dollar.
The company's net income fell to $212 million, or 15 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.01 billion, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.
Corning said core net sales fell to $2.45 billion from $2.58 billion.
"The weakening global economy, particularly in China, and the stronger U.S. dollar impacted all of our businesses," Tony Tripeny, Corning's chief financial officer, said in a statement on Tuesday.
The company also increased its share repurchase authorization by $4 billion.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
