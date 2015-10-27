(Adds details, comments)
Oct 27 Corning Inc, the supplier of
Gorilla Glass for iPhones, said it plans to spend about $20
billion through 2019, half on share buybacks and dividend and
half on R&D and acquisitions.
The company also reported third-quarter core earnings that
met analysts average estimate.
However, Corning's stock was volatile on Tuesday, falling
when the market opened and then reversing course to trade up
nearly 5 percent at $18.18 by afternoon.
Corning increased its share buyback program by $4 billion,
including a $1.25 billion accelerated buyback in the current
quarter, and plans to increase its dividend by at least 10
percent each year through 2019.
The company said it plans to spend about $10 billion on
capital investments, R&D and acquisitions through 2019, with its
M&A plans mainly focusing on its optical communications
business.
The unit makes fiber optic cables and connectors, and one of
Corning's bigger acquisitions recently, that of Samsung
Electronics' fiber optics unit, was to boost the
business.
While Corning is best known for the hardy scratch-resistant
Gorilla Glass used in smartphones, a majority of its revenue
comes from making LCDs and other displays for TVs.
A drop in LCD glass volumes and prices hit results in the
third quarter and Corning said it expects a fall in the current
quarter as well, compared with the preceding quarter.
The company's net income slumped to $212 million, or 15
cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $1.01
billion, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.
The steep drop was because of foreign currency hedging
losses in the latest quarter, compared with a gain last year.
Corning's core profit, which excludes certain items, was 34
cents per share.
Core net sales fell 5.1 percent to $2.45 billion, also hurt
by a strong dollar.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 34 cents per
share and revenue of $2.50 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Dow Chemical Co last week suggested it might buy
Corning's stake in their silicon joint venture. Corning said on
Tuesday it was in talks with Dow and that the venture, Dow
Corning Corp, was outside its "core focus".
Dow Corning, formed in 1943, produces silicon-based products
for aerospace, automotive and electrical industries.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila and Savio D'Souza)