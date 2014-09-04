Nasdaq tops 6,000 as earnings boost Wall St.; U.S. tax code eyed
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
Reuters Market Eye - UPL Ltd (UPLL.NS) shares gain 7.6 percent, adding to Wednesday's rise of 5.6 percent.
Coromandel International (CORF.NS) is up 2.5 percent, adding to overall gains of 11.3 percent in the previous five sessions.
Investors cite attractive relative valuations ahead of IPO of a rival.
UPL trades 11.5 times of 12-month forward earnings, while Coromandel trades 14.5 times, as per Reuters data.
Sharda Cropchem's IPO to be priced later this month.
Based on the range provided, investors estimate Sharda could be priced around 13-14 times its 12-month forward earnings.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
India's IDFC Bank Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by an increase in interest income and a drop in provisions for bad loans.