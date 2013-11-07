Nov 7 Coronado Biosciences Inc said its
German partner discontinued a mid-stage study of its
inflammatory bowel disease treatment due to lack of
effectiveness.
The news comes about three weeks after Coronado said the
treatment, Trichuris suis ova, failed to meet the main goal of a
mid-stage study.
The company said on Thursday that its partner, Dr. Falk
Pharma GmbH, discontinued the study on the recommendation of an
independent data monitoring committee.
The committee said the treatment was not effective, but
there were no safety concerns.
Coronado said the committee analyzed data from a trial in
Europe by Falk Pharma on patients with Crohn's disease, a type
of inflammatory bowel disease.
Coronado Chief Executive Officer Harlan Weisman said the
company was not surprised by the results, given the
disappointing data from its own mid-stage study.
"We believe (Trichuris suis ova) has therapeutic potential
in other diseases and will continue to work diligently to
advance its development for the treatment of autoimmune
diseases," Weisman said in a statement.
The treatment, made from eggs of the whipworm parasite found
in pigs, is designed to prevent the immune system from attacking
the body's tissues and organs.