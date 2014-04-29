BRIEF-Lebanon's Bank Audi posts Q1 net profit $110 million
* Basel 3 capital adequacy ratio 14.6 percent, as at March 31
April 29 Coronation Fund Managers Ltd :
* Headline EPS for half year ended 31 March 2014 are expected to be between 45 pct and 65 pct higher
* Diluted headline EPS are expected to be between 60 pct and 80 pct higher Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Will propose a capital increase from company funds and issue of so-called bonus shares at a 10:1 ratio