Fitch Upgrades Sri Lanka's Continental Insurance to 'A(lka)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO/HONG KONG, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Sri Lanka-based Continental Insurance Lanka Limited's (CILL) National Insurer Financial Strength Rating and National Long-Term Rating to 'A(lka)' from 'A-(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The upgrade reflects the non-life operator's improving underwriting performance, satisfactory capitalisation, improving market franchise and prudent investment policy. The c