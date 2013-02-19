* Five of 12 patients with new coronavirus have died
* Study finds virus "grows very efficiently" in humans
* Could be treated with interferon drug immunotherapy
* Swift research needed to find where virus came from
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, Feb 19 A new virus that emerged in the
Middle East last year and has killed five people is well adapted
to infecting humans but could potentially be treated with drugs
that boost the immune system, scientists said on Tuesday.
The virus, called novel coronavirus or NCoV, is from the
same family as the common cold and as SARS, or Severe Acute
Respiratory Syndrome. There have been 12 confirmed cases
worldwide - including in Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Britain - and
five patients have died.
In one of the first published studies about NCoV, which was
unknown in humans until it was identified in September 2012,
researchers said it could penetrate the lining of passageways in
the lungs and evade the immune system as easily as a cold virus
can.
This shows it "grows very efficiently" in human cells and
suggests it is well-equipped for infecting humans, said Volker
Thiel of the Institute of Immunobiology at Kantonal Hospital in
Switzerland, who led the study.
NCoV was identified when the World Health Organisation
issued an international alert in September saying a completely
new virus had infected a Qatari man in Britain who had recently
been in Saudi Arabia.
Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that includes those
that cause the common cold as well as the one that caused SARS -
which emerged in China in 2002 and killed about a 10th of the
8,000 people it infected worldwide.
Symptoms of both NCoV and SARS include severe respiratory
illness, fever, coughing and breathing difficulties. Of the 12
cases confirmed so far, four were in Britain, one was a Qatari
patient in Germany, two were in Jordan and five in Saudi Arabia.
POSSIBLE TREATMENT
Scientists are not sure where the virus comes from, but say
one possibility is it came from animals. Experts at Britain's
Health Protection Agency say preliminary scientific analysis
suggests its closest relatives are bat coronaviruses.
What is also unclear is what the true prevalence of the
virus is - since it is possible that the 12 cases seen so far
are the most severe, and there may be more people who have
contracted the virus with milder symptoms so are not picked up.
"We don't know whether the cases (so far) are the tip of the
iceberg, or whether many more people are infected without
showing severe symptoms," said Thiel, who worked with a team of
scientists from the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and
Denmark. "We don't have enough cases to have a full picture of
the variety of symptoms."
Thiel said that although the virus may have jumped from
animals to humans very recently, his research showed it was just
as well adapted to infecting the human respiratory tract as
other coronaviruses like SARS and the common cold viruses.
The study, published in mBio, an online journal of the
American Society for Microbiology, also found that NCoV was
susceptible to treatment with interferons, medicines that boost
the immune system and which are also successfully used to treat
other viral diseases like Hepatitis C.
This opens up a possible mode of treatment in the event of a
large-scale outbreak, the scientists said.
Thiel said that with the future of the virus uncertain, it
was vital for laboratories and specialists around the world to
cooperate swiftly to find out more about where it came from, how
widespread it was, and how infectious it might be.
"So far it looks like the virus is well contained, so in
that sense I don't see any reason for increased fear," he said.
