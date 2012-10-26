LONDON, Oct 26 (IFR) - Rosneft has been met with waves of
offers from banks as it looks to raise a US$45bn financing
package to back its US$55bn purchase of domestic oil producer
TNK-BP, quashing doubts that the state-backed Russian company
faced a liquidity shortage.
The multi-billion financing package will boost loan bankers
reeling from a dramatic fall in deal volume this year,
particularly for M&A, and Rosneft will see
significant support from the most bullish bond market in living
memory.
Rosneft's prominence as the top oil supplier in the world's
top oil-producing country has boosted support, especially as it
will pump more oil and gas than ExxonMobil after the
acquisition.
"Everyone is being massively gung-ho and banks are phoning
from all over," one loan banker said. "It is a feeding frenzy."
Banks that find themselves unable to raise enough funds to
join the biggest loan of the year risk being locked out of the
future ancillary business bonanza that Rosneft is expected to
provide.
ASSETS REJIGGED
The first part of Rosneft's Kremlin-backed acquisition of
TNK-BP, Russia's third-largest oil firm, will fold BP's 50%
stake into Rosneft - which will pay US$17.1bn in cash and
shares, representing 12.84% of Rosneft, to BP.
The UK oil major will use US$4.8bn of the cash to buy a
further 5.66% of Rosneft. That will take BP's stake to 19.75%,
including its existing shareholding of 1.25%, and give it
US$12.3bn of cash.
The second stage of the acquisition will see AAR, BP's joint
venture partner in TNK-BP, receive US$28bn in cash for its
remaining 50% stake.
Banks including Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas
and Citigroup are jockeying for the coordinating role on the
loan. Barclays, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, Morgan Stanley, Royal
Bank of Scotland, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and Societe
Generale are also close to the loan, bankers said.
Over the summer, Rosneft mandated six banks - rumoured to be
BofA Merrill, Barclays, BNP, Citigroup, JP Morgan and VTB
Capital - for an inaugural US dollar bond, sources said. That
deal was unrelated to the subsequent acquisition and never
materialised, but those banks are likely to be the frontrunners
for the new bond financing. None of the banks was willing to
comment.
The scale of the acquisition means that significant sums
will need to be raised in the loan and bond markets. In the
latter, Rosneft will need to borrow at least US$15bn, according
to bankers. It could follow the path trodden by Brazil's
Petrobras, which since January 2011 has visited the
bond markets five times, raising nearly US$20bn through US
dollar, euro and sterling transactions.
"Rosneft has zero outstanding debt [in the capital markets]
so can easily support US$15bn or more of bonds," said one
banker.
STRONG INFLOWS
Given the strong inflows into EM bond funds, bankers said,
the company could borrow at least half of that through one
transaction in a multi-tranche offering - albeit one that would
be expected to offer a premium to its peers.
"If it can get itself into a fully registered programme
position, it could hit the US market full on. Liquidity is so
huge," said another banker. Earlier this year, Russia raised
US$7bn through the sale of five-, 10- and 30-year notes, a
structure that Rosneft could replicate.
The one issue could be timing. With the US presidential
election next week, and then public holidays in the US for
Veterans' Day and Thanksgiving thereafter, there are only a few
full weeks left before investors start shutting up shop for the
year. Then again, bankers said, investors might decide they
could not afford to stay out even if a deal came late in the
year.
Rosneft received a boost last week when S&P revised the
outlook on its BBB- rating to positive from negative, in stark
contrast to Moody's (Baa1) and Fitch (BBB), which put the
company on review for a downgrade because of the debt it was
taking on. S&P believes it is likely that the government will
provide extraordinary support to the new enlarged company,
offsetting the potential financial risks. Maintaining an
investment-grade rating is crucial to Rosneft's capacity to
raise funds in the bond markets.
TAKING SHAPE
The loan deal itself is already taking shape. Rosneft is
eyeing commitments from banks of US$1.5bn each for a total
US$15bn. That would be the biggest syndicated corporate loan in
EMEA since October 2010.
Loan bankers' huge appetite for the deal, which is split
between a two-year bridge facility and a five-year term loan,
prompted Rosneft to cut pricing and commitments on the deal in
late September.
Under the revised terms lenders are asked for commitments of
US$1bn on a bridge loan - halved from US$2bn - and about US$500m
on a five-year term loan, which remains unchanged. The bridge
loan is split between one-year and two-year maturities.
The term loan initially carried a margin of 240bp and an
all-in cost of 300bp - at parity with the borrower's US$2.6bn
deal in April. However, lender demand has resulted in all-in
pricing being reverse-flexed for both the bridge and the term
loans to well below 300bp, making it very unprofitable for
banks.