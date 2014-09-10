(Updates with Bulgarian central bank comments)
MUSCAT, Sept 10 Oman's biggest sovereign wealth
fund, the State General Reserve Fund (SGRF), is working with the
Bulgarian government to try to resolve problems at Corporate
Commercial Bank (Corpbank), the SGRF's chairman said on
Wednesday.
Corpbank, in which the SGRF is the second-biggest
shareholder with a stake of about 30 percent, was hit by a run
on deposits in June, prompting the Bulgarian central bank to
seize control and shut down its operations, pending the outcome
of an audit due to completed next month.
SGRF Chairman Darwish Al Balushi, who is also Oman's
minister for financial affairs, did not give details of any
rescue plan for the Bulgarian bank in brief remarks to
reporters.
"The bank itself doesn't have any issues related to its
financial status, its assets or its performance. It has to do
with the government and the regulators in that country," he said
without elaborating.
Bulgaria's central bank said on Wednesday it had received a
letter from EPIC financial consultancy on behalf of the Omani
fund and other undisclosed potential investors, asking for
access to confidential data on Corpbank.
"The letter offers the signing of a contract for
no-disclosure of information between EPIC, the government and
the central bank, based on which EPIC can be granted access to
information on Corpbank that is not public," the central bank
said in a statement late on Wednesday.
"The letter also offers holding talks with the government
and the central bank aimed at preparing a plan for Corpbank's
restructuring which meets European Union rules on state aid,"
the bank said.
Efforts to put together a rescue plan for Corpbank have
become bogged down ahead of October elections, and analysts say
no solution is likely before a new parliament is set up.
Last week the central bank said the two biggest shareholders
in the bank had expressed intentions to submit rescue plans, but
the lack of detailed offers "confirmed the undisputable fact
that in this case there are no quick solutions".
(Reporting by Fatma Al Arimi, additinal reporting by Tsvetelia
Tsolova in Sofia, Writing by Andrew Torchia, editing by Susan
Thomas)