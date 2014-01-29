SAO PAULO Jan 29 Brazil's Itaú Unibanco Holding
SA will control 50.5 percent of a new entity
resulting from a combination of assets with Chile's CorpBanca SA
, said a senior executive on Wednesday.
Itaú expects to obtain $100 million a year in cost savings
stemming from the creation of Itaú CorpBanca, Ricardo Marino,
head of Itaú's Latin American business, said on a conference
call.
Itaú, Latin America's largest bank by market value, took a
key step in its overseas expansion plan on Wednesday with a deal
to take control of CorpBanca SA. Under the terms of the cash and
stock transaction, Itaú will pump $652 million into its Chilean
unit, and then combine it with CorpBanca, according to a
securities filing.
The combined entity, which will be named Itaú CorpBanca,
will be majority held by the São Paulo-based lender and also
will manage the Colombian subsidiaries of both lenders, the
filing added.