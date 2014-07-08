SANTIAGO, July 8 The International Finance Corp
(IFC), the World Bank's private investment arm, is seeking an
independent analysis of Brazilian bank Itaú Unibanco Holding
SA's planned takeover of Chile's CorpBanca, of which the IFC
holds a 5 percent stake.
The IFC needs to give its consent for the deal to
materialize, CorpBanca said in a filing with Chile's SVS
securities regulator on Monday night.
The tie-up between regional peers Itaú and
CorpBanca, which would be Latin America's largest
banking combination since 2008, has already faced stiff
resistance from minority shareholder U.S. investment firm
Cartica Management LLC.
Now the IFC "has requested an investment bank to evaluate
the terms and conditions of the deal," Corpbanca said in its
statement. This is part of the IFC's analysis of "whether to
give (the deal) its consent, a prerequisite for the realization
of the transaction," the Chilean bank added.
For its part, Cartica, which oversees about $2 billion in
assets and owns about 3.2 percent of CorpBanca's common shares,
has argued that Itaú and CorpBanca's controlling shareholder,
billionaire Alvaro Saieh, violated U.S. anti-fraud and
disclosure rules.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)