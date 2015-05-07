SAO PAULO May 7 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
sweetened a dividend payout proposal for minority shareholders
of Chile's CorpBanca SA in a bid to speed up completion of a
tie-up between both lenders before the end of June.
Under terms of the proposal, which was unveiled late on
Thursday, Itaú proposed that CorpBanca pay an additional $300
million dividend on top of that approved in March, São
Paulo-based Itaú said in a securities filing. Itaú also proposed
a cut in payouts by its Chilean subsidiary, which is slated to
merge with CorpBanca, to $43.5 million.
Both proposals aim to speed up the completion of the merger,
which depends on CorpBanca hosting a general shareholder meeting
before June 30, the filing said.
