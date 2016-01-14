By Anthony Rodriguez
NEW YORK, Jan 14 (IFR) - A Toronto-Dominion Bank offering on
Thursday of US$1.25bn triggered the second busiest week of all
time for investment grade issuance, according to IFR Markets
data.
The deal was hot on the heels of AB InBev's US$46bn sale on
Wednesday, which ranked as the second largest investment grade
bond deal ever.
Top Weeks All Time
Week Ended Amt
9/13/2013 US$65.265bn
1/14/2016 US$62.724bn
3/13/2015 US$54.168bn
3/6/2015 US$53.189bn
5/8/2015 US$52.525bn
** this table will include all US investment-grade deals,
excluding some preferred offerings, SSA issues **
