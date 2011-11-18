Nov 18 Corporacion Lindley S.A. on Friday sold $320 million of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Citigroup and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CORPORACION LINDLEY S.A. AMT $320 MLN COUPON 6.75 PCT MATURITY 11/23/2021 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100.00 FIRST PAY 5/23/2012 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 6.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/22/2011 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS