BRIEF-Rewalk Robotics, Kreos enters first amendment to loan agreement
* On June 9, 2017, company and Kreos entered into first amendment to loan agreement
Nov 18 Corporacion Lindley S.A. on Friday sold $320 million of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Citigroup and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CORPORACION LINDLEY S.A. AMT $320 MLN COUPON 6.75 PCT MATURITY 11/23/2021 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100.00 FIRST PAY 5/23/2012 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 6.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/22/2011 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* Riversand Holdings Inc files to say it has raised $15 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of about $20 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rewyJ0)