* Fears dispelled that the end of QE could shut market
* Crossover and Triple B names dominate flow
* High yield companies take second chance
* Premiums creep up to support secondary
By Josie Cox
LONDON, July 12 (IFR) - Oversubscribed order books and a
flood of deals from Triple B and Crossover names have rekindled
confidence in the corporate bond market, suggesting that
issuance from all parts of the rating spectrum could remain
robust if premiums stay adequate.
Only weeks ago, analysts were forecasting that the closure
of the Federal Reserve's stimulus taps would shut the new issue
market to all but the top rated companies, but dovish rhetoric
from Chairman Bernanke and the European Central Bank seem to
have pushed those fears to one side.
This week's more than EUR7bn of corporate supply has
included five Triple-B deals worth EUR2.4bn from issuers like
Adecco and Vivendi. Crossover Italian carmaker Fiat and German
tyre maker Continental printed EUR1.6bn of bonds and other high
yield issuers sold an additional EUR2bn.
Both Continental and Fiat attracted books in excess of
EUR3bn and Vivendi's topped EUR5bn.
Italy's Amplifon, meanwhile, proved unrated issuers from the
periphery have access to the market too, pricing a debut EUR275m
bond with relative ease.
In the high yield market, French laboratory group Unilabs
resurrected a EUR685m bond that was derailed by market
volatility in May.
"The Fed's announcement relating to the phasing out of QE
caught the market off guard," Wesley Fallan, syndicate official
at Lloyds said.
"Since then though, we've seen a step-change in new issue
concessions and providing they are adequate, all kinds of deals
can get done."
CAUTIONARY TALE
The backdrop is certainly more positive. The iTraxx Main and
Crossover had spiked to multi-month highs in June, and
volatility in the S&P 500 shot up by almost 30%, but the credit
indices have tightened by 17.5% and 18% respectively over the
last two weeks.
The downside for issuers is that new issue premiums have
crept up.
But they have not risen to the extent that borrowing costs
can be considered expensive given that rates remain at historic
lows. Instead, they seem to have been added more as a
precautionary measure to attract interest from investors.
Fiat offered one of the highest concessions of the week on
its EUR850m long six-year bond, but at 50-60bp, that premium was
relatively close or even below what the issuer paid back in
March when it priced a EUR1.25bn five-year bond.
Triple B issuers, meanwhile, paid between 12bp and 20bp this
week, compared to 5-10bp a couple of months ago.
Strong books have instilled confidence that market
technicals remain strong - a view further reinforced by deals
like Fiat's strong secondary market performance despite S&P's
downgrade on the sovereign after the bond had priced.
"There is still appetite for crossover names from high grade
accounts looking to boost their returns, and at the same time
high yield accounts still have enough cash to put to work in the
crossover sector," said Fred Zorzi, joint head of global
syndicate of BNP Paribas.
"In May the market very much became an investor-driven one,
but recently we have witnessed a return to a much more balanced
state."
The majority of Triple B issuers have not even had to
include downgrade step-up clauses in their documentation.
"Corporate credit is still the asset class of choice even
after a volatile month in June," said Jens Vanbrabant, a
portfolio manager at ECM Asset Management.
"New issue premiums have increased, but I would not say that
the pendulum of power has completely shifted to investors," he
said.
(Reporting by Josie Cox, editing by Natalie Harrison and Julian
Baker)