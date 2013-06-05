MILAN, June 5 Italian companies may double bond issuance in the next five years as they try to replace the bank funding they depended on, rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) said on Wednesday.

Corporate funding through bond markets could reach 14-17 percent of total funding needs, an S&P report said, compared with 8 percent of Italian corporate funding at the end of last year. The remaining 92 percent came from banks loans.

"We believe that greater recourse to the bond market could help improve Italian companies' capital strcuture and reduce financing risks because it could lengthen Italian corporate funding maturities and diversify the investor base," S&P said.

S&P's assumptions were based on expectations that the Italian economy would gradually recover over the next few years.

If Italy were to experience no growth in the same period, companies would issue bonds mainly to refinance existing debt, bringing total issuance to 11-14 percent of funding, it said. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Louise Ireland and Lisa Jucca)