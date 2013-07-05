* Corporate bonds shelved across SE Asia

* Local benchmark yields hit multi-year highs

* Unusual volatility spooks domestic investors

By Christopher Langner

July 5 (IFR) - The same global capital flows that allowed companies in South-East Asia to raise local currency funding at record-low rates have left the region's bond markets all but closed in recent weeks.

While international investors had helped push down benchmark government bond yields in many of Asia's emerging markets, the reversal of expectations for US Treasuries has catapulted those rates higher as investors pulled their money out of the region.

Besides that, in the past few weeks, local government bonds in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia have recorded their highest volatility readings since 2009. That, in turn, has pushed local investors to the sidelines and slowed the issuance of local currency corporate bonds to a trickle in most of the region's important markets.

"Several deals have been postponed because investors want to wait and see how the market will react," said a banker in Bangkok. "The government yields moved up a lot, and then down fast. We have not seen such sharp moves in a long time."

On June 20, the five-day close-to-close volatility on the five-year Thai baht government benchmark reached almost 80%, the highest since June 2009. The same measure for Indonesia's local five-year bonds was 63%, the highest since January 2011, while the volatility reading on Singapore dollar 10-year government securities touched almost 129% on July 1, the highest it has been since June 2008.

Volatility is not the only hurdle blocking potential new issues. The yield on Singapore's 10-year benchmark breached 2.7% in late June, its highest level since March 2011. The Indonesian 10-year rupiah benchmark has risen 196bp since May 14 to 7.393%, also its highest point since September 2011. Its early January quote of 5.019% was the lowest since at least 2005, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The move should come as no surprise given the prevalence of foreign investors in Asia's local debt markets. Indonesia has long topped those charts, with 33.94% of local government debt in foreign hands as of May 10, according to the Indonesian Bond Pricing Agency.

The Asian Development Bank's quarterly Asia Bond Monitor report noted that Malaysia came second, with 31.2% of the domestic government bond market in foreign hands at the end of March. Thailand was indicated as the country that saw the strongest growth of foreign participation in its local market, rising from 12.2% in March 2012 to 17.6% at the end of the first quarter this year.

Those same foreigners that had helped drive local yields to record lows have now caused rates to spike in a disorderly manner when they made their exits. Between the fourth week of May and June 25, foreign investors sold a net Rp21.05trn (US$2.1bn) of Indonesian government bonds, according to Indonesian Bond Pricing Agency. The Rp10.2trn outflow in the second week of June was the highest of the year, the agency said.

SEEKING STABILITY

One hedge fund manager in Singapore, who invests in local markets, said that the key is stability. "Some of these bonds are looking attractive, but the volatility is too much. People are waiting for stability to return to the market," she said.

"Investors and issuers keep asking us if the (local) benchmark yields are going higher or lower," said one banker in Malaysia. "We're trying to tell them that things are stabilising."

Indeed, in the past few days, local rates in South-East Asia seem to have found a new range, albeit one that entails higher nominal yields. That has already prompted analysts at Morgan Stanley and other firms to advise investors to return to neutral positions from underweight.

"There still is ample liquidity in the market, but investors need some time to adjust," said a banker in Kuala Lumpur. "Some investors told us they want to wait a bit, but they will come back." (Reporting By Christopher Langner; Editing by Steve Garton)