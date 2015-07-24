* MarketAxess volumes up, block trades uptick

* Bye bye Bondcube, Deutsche Bourse pulls the plug

By Alex Chambers

LONDON, July 24 (IFR) - Are investors finally responding to reduced liquidity in the corporate bond market by modifying how they execute transactions on electronic platforms?

Reporting strong second-quarter results this week, MarketAxess saw an increase in total trading volumes of 32%, with European clients up 44%. It also said block trades (US$5m or larger) on its platform have increased 35% year-on-year.

In recent years investors have had to change strategies to maximise their chance of success. An analysis by MarketAxess of the most recently disclosed Financial Industry Regulatory Authority data illustrates how investors are cutting large tickets into smaller chunks.

In 2009 nearly a quarter of volume on Finra's Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine was for transactions sized at US$25m and above, but trades of this size now account for only 14% of the total.

Nevertheless, block trades still account for some 43% of all Trace activity and their efficient execution is the holy grail for the ailing corporate bond secondary market. There are a multitude of new tech initiatives that spy an opportunity to facilitate larger deals and shore up liquidity after banks cut the capital they deploy on trading due to a raft of new regulations.

But while larger players such as MarketAxess are seeing increased flow, for at least one start-up the game is already over.

Just three months after the platform launched, Deutsche Boerse pulled its funding for Bondcube this week, saying in an emailed statement that insufficient business prospects materialised and the long term financial viability of the business had deteriorated.

Bondcube's model appeared to fit with the times: using technology to help investors cross bonds without recourse to dealers' constrained balance sheets. But its demise will likely be just the first of many.

"Most of the platforms today look like science projects, each of them touting a clever matching mode," said Fred Ponzo, managing partner at capital markets consultant GreySpark.

He argues that three quarters of new platforms will fail because they will not be able to reach the critical mass required to be self-sustainable.

"In the end you also need the relationships and backers to prime the pump."

Various all-to-all platforms suffer from weak business models. Ponzo suggests Bondcube's failure was not simply because Deutsche Boerse's backing was largely financial - its franchise with investors is limited - but also due to its weak market positioning.

Not only is it difficult to operate in a crowded space - around eight A2A platforms have launched in recent years - but it is hard to get dealers to provide prices on a platform that is trying to disintermediate them.

UBS was the only large global bank to sign up. But it has embraced a different business strategy in fixed income, being the first to step back from a capital-intensive principal-at-risk trading model.

UPTICK

Those platforms with the greatest chance of success are working with dealers or are trying to improve market structure rather than displace it.

MarketAxess, which teamed up with the biggest bond investor BlackRock to create Open Trading, an A2A trading platform, already has a big presence in the dealer-to-client space.

MarketAxess saw a total of over 38,000 Open Trading transactions completed in the second quarter, up from 16,000 year-on-year, and over 10% of its US trades now take place via the initiative. Other platforms such as TruMid, SIX and B2SCAN/Nepture also have a reasonable chance at success, said Ponzi.

See for Factbox on corporate bond trading initiatives.

(Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Julian Baker and Sudip Roy)