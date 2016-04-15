LONDON, April 15 The issuance of green bonds by
corporates could reach up to $28 billion this year, three times
more than last year, if the Chinese green bond market takes off
as expected, credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on
Friday.
Green bonds are created to fund clean energy or low-carbon
infrastructure projects such as water treatment or wind and
solar plants. They are typically issued by banks and corporate
companies.
The corporate sector issued $9.6 billion in green bonds last
year and will issue at least $15 billion this year, Standard &
Poor's said in a report.
As more high-profile companies issue large green bonds, U.S.
utilities show interest and investor demand grows, volumes
should be boosted.
Added to that, the Chinese green bond market is expected to
start this year which would add even more volumes to the
issuance total.
"If the Chinese corporate green bond market takes off this
year ... this could add around $13 billion to corporate green
bond issuance in 2016, bringing total corporate green bond
volumes to $28 billion," Standard & Poor's said in a report.
China is encouraging financial institutions and firms to
issue green bonds as part of measures to widen financing
channels for environmentally-friendly projects.
Moody's Investor Services said earlier this year it expects
to see the issuance of all green bonds rise to over $50 billion
this year, following a record $42.4 billion issuance in 2015 due
to the global climate change agreement reached in Paris in
December.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by David Evans)