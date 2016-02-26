LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - Volatility has soured the euro hybrid
market with zero issuance so far this year, a stark contrast to
last year when red-hot conditions saw 27bn print.
It means that those companies most in need of the product
now, namely in the commodities sector, are locked out with
funding costs high and investors in risk-off mode.
Hybrids, which receive equity credit at the major rating
agencies, have been cast as the go-to product for bolstering
balance sheets and funding M&A while defending credit ratings.
"This is not the right market for hybrid issuance. There
will have to be a period of stability and decent performance of
senior deals before companies feel safe to execute; investors
are in risk-off mode so it's off the table," one DCM official
said.
Australian energy company AusNet Services, for example, has
opted to issue a hybrid in Singapore dollars, after initially
holding a roadshow for a sterling and euro deal in January.
It also means further delays for Spanish oil company Repsol,
which is expected to issue a further 3bn of hybrids, having
already sold a 2bn deal last March as part of its Talisman
acquisition financing.
Market volatility has driven a wedge between corporates'
senior and subordinated spreads in euros. Bankers say the
difference between the two is around 500bp for the lower rated
names and 400bp for the higher rated, compared to around
200bp/250bp in the first half of last year.
Furthermore hybrid yields have risen to 4.07%, according to
the Bank of America Merrill Lynch global corporate hybrid index.
The index traded at a low of 2.67% in March last year, when
companies issued a monthly record 7.8bn of hybrids.
DIVIDEND SCARE
Plunging commodity prices have been one of the main drivers
of this year's torrid market conditions, forcing companies to
cut dividends and further contributing to investor fears over
the safety of hybrid bonds.
Australian mining giant BHP Billiton - which issued a
US$6.5bn-equivalent hybrid in October 2015 - slashed its interim
dividend by 75% this week after posting a net loss of US$5.67bn,
in preparation for a longer than expected commodities downturn.
The dividend cut was the company's first in 15 years.
The company's 6.5% hybrid callable Oct 2022 is bid at 94,
after pricing at par, according to Tradeweb prices.
Dividends are typically a key buffer for investors buying
hybrids - which have discretionary coupon payments - as the
bonds' terms include dividend pushers, which make coupon
payments mandatory following an equity distribution.
"The risk of optional coupon deferral for hybrids is likely
to be perceived as higher if dividends are being reduced, (and
in) a more risk sensitive world, a trend of equity dividend cuts
is likely to be a drag on the corporate hybrid sector's
performance," Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said in a
recently published note.
Austrian oil company OMV - the last company to sell a hybrid
in the European market - also cut its dividend after last week
reporting a slump in operating profit of 36%.
The 5.25% callable Dec 2021 tranche of that deal is bid at
92.6, having priced at 99.99 in November.
"There's been some discussion from other bankers about
pitching hybrids to their corporate clients, but I can't
possibly see how in this environment it could be delivered.
Pricing is just crazy and I think we have a while to go,"
another syndicate official said.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Alex Chambers and
Julian Baker)