* Hybrids tipped to dominated corporate issuance in
September
* Yield pick-up to senior still attractive for investors
* Telefonica tipped to be next in market
By Josie Cox
LONDON, Sept 6 (IFR) - Corporate bond supply is likely to
continue at a ferocious pace throughout the rest of the
September, but will be unusually skewed towards subordinated
issuance, bankers said on Friday.
"We think that the key ingredients that in our view drove
the expansion in hybrid issuance [so far] in 2012/13 are still
in place," Barclays strategists said.
"We are still in a relatively low rates environment in which
investors are attracted by the yield pick-up offered by the
hybrids on the one hand and, on the other hand, hybrids remain a
relatively cost-effective capital/funding instrument from the
issuer's perspective."
This week a total just over EUR14.1bn-equivalent of high
grade corporate bonds priced in the European market, not only
thrashing a weekly record for 2013 but representing the busiest
week since September last year.
Of that, 27% came in the form of hybrid notes, indicating
that the instrument is still a top pick for many companies -
especially those under ratings pressure.
Typically, safe credits reopen the European market after the
summer break, but there continues to be strong investor appetite
for riskier transactions that offer additional yield.
So far this year, almost EUR20bn-equivalent of hybrids in
euros, sterling and US dollars have priced in the European
market, already outpacing all previous full-year records.
WHO'S NEXT?
Following issuance of EUR1.7bn-equivalent of hybrids from
Enel this week, Telefonica, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+, is hotly tipped
to be the next peripheral borrower to make use of the
instrument.
The Spanish telco has said that it plans to fund 50-65% of
the expected EUR4.14bn bill for the purchase of KPN's German
unit with hybrid capital, with a goal of maintaining its
leverage ratio.
On Friday, it announced that it had mandated BBVA, BNP
Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale, UBS
and UniCredit as joint bookrunners for a roadshow ahead of a
possible perpetual euro deal.
Other corporates loosely considered to be candidates for the
market include EnBW and other German utilities, Gas Natural,
Holcim, Solvay, Lanxess, Bayer, Linde, Bouygues and Alstom.
Having already issued this year, some credit experts have
also said they would not be surprised to see additional hybrid
issuance from Telecom Italia, National Grid, EDF and Enel.
This week there was vague speculation that German steelmaker
ThyssenKrupp could be eyeing the market in the long-term as it
battles with sky-high leverage.
But one banking source said that the company would have to
issue equity or at least convertible bonds, to shape up its
balance sheet before it could even consider the subordinated
debt market.
(Reporting By Josie Cox, editing by Alex Chambers and Julian
Baker)