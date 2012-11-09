LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - Liability management activity in the
European corporate arena is expected to pick up over the coming
months as firms look for effective and efficient ways of putting
cash to work and take advantage of super low yields.
Net cash on corporate balance sheets is currently at its
highest level since the crisis, and on top of that, a divestment
trend is sweeping through the market, suggesting that even more
money could be flushed into treasurers' coffers in the coming
months.
At the same time, borrowing costs are still at rock-bottom
levels, creating the most appealing conditions for corporates to
buy back their own debt and issue new bonds at some of the most
attractive levels this decade.
According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch data, the average
spread of Triple B rated corporate bonds over government paper
has narrowed by almost 100bp to 244bp over the past three
months. The iTraxx Main index, meanwhile, has tightened by
around 10% over the same period.
"Increasingly, as cash piles are growing, doing a liability
management exercise on the back of a new transaction seems like
the most sensible option for many corporates," said Stephanie
Sfakianos, head of debt restructuring at BNP Paribas.
"Especially considering low yields, investing in your own
securities seems very wise," she added.
Other restructuring officials also argue that the earnings
season has highlighted that corporate fundamentals are far from
being immune to global macroeconomic woes.
This has drawn corporates' attention to the importance of
bearing ratings defence options in mind, while also managing
their liquidity wisely and extending debt maturities to mitigate
refinancing risk where necessary.
Consensus is that liability management in the form of buying
back debt is one of the best ways of bracing for the rocky road
to come.
SPINNING OFF
So far this year, approximately 20 corporates have
successfully invited bondholders to tender notes for cash in
order to solidify their debt profiles, according to a number of
banks' data.
That already matches last year's full-year figure, and
market insiders said that they expect a handful of deals at the
very least still to come to the market this year.
Several bankers have said that they expect to see at least a
couple over the next fortnight.
Dutch energy management company Alliander on Thursday
announced that it was printing a new 10-year bond to fund the
partial tender of shorter-dated, higher-coupon bonds.
Bankers have said that other potential candidates would be
corporates in sectors where fundamentals have come under
particular pressure during this earnings season.
That would include the technology and industrial sectors.
Corporates that have recently received cash injections
through divestments and spin-offs could be lining up
transactions too.
Carrefour, ArcelorMittal, Siemens and ThyssenKrupp are just
some of the companies that have over the past month unveiled
plans to spin off and sell assets to bolster liquidity.
In the periphery, Iberdrola has said that it plans to slash
investment, sell assets and chop its workforce to reduce debt,
while Telefonica has already proved its willingness to manage
its liabilities to make the most of the market conditions.
Last week, the group announced that it was buying back
preference shares worth some EUR2bn as a part of a series of
measures to reduce its EUR58bn debt pile.
CAUTION STILL RULES
Asked about the perks of buying back bonds to extend
maturity profiles, one corporate treasurer of a multinational
company said that the benefits were blatant.
"If I was the treasurer of a company that had a lot of debt
outstanding, a lot of cash on my balance sheet and a lot of
maturities coming up, I would naturally look to the possibility
of buying back shorter bonds," he said, adding that sitting on
heaps of cash that was returning virtually nothing was
senseless.
"At the same time, however, I can understand why some groups
would prefer to retain a healthy cash buffer," he said.
"It would be very unfortunate to buy back a pile of debt
just to find that you have to issue more debt in a few months to
cover unexpected or one-off costs."
A second treasurer of a large cap corporate said if
liability management activity does pick up and a maturity
extension trend gathers pace, the next logical step might be
share buybacks and dividend hikes.
Bondholders however have said that corporates should be
aware of the risks involved in doing this too soon.
If too much cash is returned to shareholders, jeopardising
the company's debt profile, ratings could come under pressure.
One investor said that the global economy has had plenty of
false starts already and that patience was key to minimising the
risk of being caught out too early.
"There's still plenty of headline risk on the horizon and
there's no knowing what's around the corner."
(Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Philip Wright and Julian
Baker)