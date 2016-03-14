* First European AT1 since mid January
* Demand for Deutsche Telekom reaches 18bn
* Aggressive high-yield structures return
LONDON, March 14 (IFR) - European credit markets roared back
to life on Monday, as borrowers capitalised on demand for paper
following the European Central Bank's stimulus measures
announced last week.
A slew of deals, including the first Additional Tier 1 issue
from a European lender since the middle of January from UBS and
a three-tranche benchmark for Deutsche Telekom, attracted
multi-billion books.
"Investors' response to Deutsche Telekom, which is somewhat
a European bellwether, gives us a good sense of what is to come.
There is a lot of pipeline that will now unlock," said Jonathan
Brown, global co-head of investment-grade syndicate at Barclays.
Issuers are looking to make the most of the positive
sentiment in the market since the ECB announced further stimulus
measures last Thursday.
UBS Group launched a US$1.5bn perpetual non-call five-year
AT1, drawing more than US$7.8bn of orders by mid-morning.
The risky end of the bank capital market was effectively
shut just a month ago, as concern around banks' ability to pay
coupons exacerbated thin liquidity in the nascent asset class.
"Pre-ECB, who would have thought we would have had an AT1
today?" said a senior syndicate banker. "It's extremely
encouraging to see that market reopen."
At 6.875%, the pricing level is flat to UBS's last AT1, a
US$1.5bn perpetual non-call 10 priced in July last year,
alleviating some concerns that the repricing in February would
make the market unaffordable for issuers.
"Bank capital is one of the biggest beneficiaries and we
have seen bonds rally massively since last week, from senior to
Tier 2, insurance subordinated and AT1," said Brown.
BUN FIGHT
The investment-grade corporate market looks to be one of the
biggest winners, where news that the ECB is readying bond buys
in the sector has given the pipeline a shot in the arm.
"With the prospect of the ECB buying, we will have some
stability in the market and some of the pent-up supply will get
done. Investors will look to primary to source paper, add on
more risk and put cash balances to work," said David Riley, head
of credit strategy at BlueBay Asset Management.
Deutsche Telekom's 4.5bn three-tranche transaction
attracted 18bn of demand - the largest book for a purely
euro-denominated corporate deal in recent history, according to
a lead bank.
BP and Fluor are already tapping investors, while unrated
Outotec Oyj will test the waters for the first euro hybrid of
the year after completing a roadshow in the coming days.
"The deal will be driven mainly by domestic demand I
suspect, but it could spur more hybrid issuance, although
investors will still be very apprehensive so it may take some
time," said a banker away from the deal.
Volatility has soured the hybrid market with no issuance
printed this year. Last year by this point some 12.8bn of paper
had priced.
The renewed strength of demand for vanilla corporate bonds
was amply demonstrated on Friday. A 600m deal from French auto
part supplier Valeo drew 7bn of orders, the biggest book for a
single-tranche corporate issue this year.
Meanwhile, in the European high-yield market Parex is
bringing the first dividend recapitalisation deal in months - a
controversial practice where a company's owners raise debt to
pay themselves a dividend.
LeasePlan's revived 1.55bn LBO deal showed the junk bond
market was very much open for business at the end of last week,
pricing much tighter than where it was indicated before
underwriters pulled it in February.
Emerging markets borrowers are also making their presence
felt, with Bulgaria opening books on Monday for a dual-tranche
euro benchmark and junk-rated South African paper firm Sappi
announcing a euro mandate.
Whether it will last remains to be seen, however, and market
participants remain cautious.
"Whether this is a turning point for European credit and
risk assets depends on the fundamentals," said BlueBay's Riley.
"The ECB responded as it did because of growth concerns.
What was announced was positive for European credit, however we
are cautious not to get suckered into the current rally.
"Investors had increased their cash balances and reduced
their exposures to market-sensitive instruments because of the
sell-off and there is a danger that, as they look to cover their
shorts, they get suckered into the rally."
(Writing by Robert Smith, Reporting by Laura Benitez, Alice
Gledhill, Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker and Sudip Roy)