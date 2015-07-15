NEW YORK, July 15 (IFR) - Corporate high-yield defaults held
steady in the second quarter, even in the face of market turmoil
churned up by China, Greece and Puerto Rico, Moody's said in a
report on Wednesday.
Eighteen junk issuers rated by Moody's defaulted in the
quarter, down from 20 in Q1 and in line with the overall 2.3%
rate of both last quarter and a year ago, the agency said.
It said defaults were expected to rise only modestly in the
third quarter and "will likely remain low", as accommodative
central banks continue to support the markets.
"Apart from energy-related weakness, Moody's-rated
speculative-grade companies remained mostly in good shape," the
report said.
Moody's said it expects the rate to hit 2.6% by the end of
2015, which it said was well off the historical average of 4.5%.
It expects defaults over the next 12 months to be highest in
the metals and mining sector in the US, and in the aerospace and
defense sector in Europe.
(Reporting by William Muoio; Editing by Marc Carnegie)