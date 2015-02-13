NEW YORK, Feb 13 (IFR) - Yield hungry European pension funds
and other non-US investors are diving into US corporate bonds at
a pace that bankers and asset managers said they haven't seen
since the financial crisis.
In the past month, underwriters have seen a doubling of the
percentage of international investor orders in large US
dollar-denominated new issues.
European institutional accounts and private banks were
actively looking for exposure to higher-yielding and
high-quality corporate names, and in a currency that is
appreciating.
"There has definitely been an increase in the level of
interest and activity from European investors," said Andrew
Karp, co-head of investment grade debt capital markets at Bank
of America Merrill Lynch.
"We've seen that in order books and we hear from many of our
investing clients that they are receiving inflows from non-US
accounts."
Usually, international investors make up about 15% of an
order book for a new bond from an investment grade company.
But on Tuesday about 30% of the US$39bn order book for
Microsoft's US$10.75bn jumbo deal came from non-US accounts,
with a notable increase in 'non-traditional' pension fund and
insurance company interest out of Europe.
That helped Microsoft not only get more aggressive pricing,
but also issue the majority of its deal in maturities of
10-years or longer - a major objective for companies while
30-year Treasury yields are just 2.5%.
"It's unusual to see European investors buy long-dated
dollar bonds," said one debt capital markets banker at a major
bond house in New York.
"With the yield pickup dollar bonds offer over euros you
would expect these non-traditional buyers of long-dated debt to
be increasingly interested in 20-year plus maturities from the
highest quality US corporates."
The participation is even greater for names they are
familiar with, as Deutsche Bank discovered, when almost 40% of
its order book for a US$2.5bn offering of three year fixed and
floating rate notes this week came from international investors
out of Europe and Asia.
European investors have been pouring money into US
Treasuries in the past six months as European government bond
yields collapse.
That flow has extended into US corporates in recent weeks,
since the ECB announced its intentions to buy bonds as part of
its quantitative easing program.
"In the past few weeks, we have seen about three or four
requests for proposals from large investors in Europe,
particularly from France and Germany," said Charles Tan, head of
North American Fixed Income at Aberdeen Asset Management, a
London-based global asset management firm with a large presence
in the US.
"We haven't seen much European pension fund interest in US
high-quality corporate bonds, basically since the crisis. That's
why it is so unusual to see this many RFPs come in just a few
weeks."
Their interest mostly centres on blue-chip high grade names,
but junk bonds are also gaining attention for the more intrepid
investors, including those who are part of the private banking
contingent from Switzerland and elsewhere.
"We are at multi-year wides in terms of the yield
differential between US (high yield bonds) and Europe," said
Fraser Lundie, co-head of credit at Hermes Investment
Management.
"That's driving some of the initial flow back into high
yield."
The flow is expected to increase, once the impact of the
ECB's QE program drives yields even tighter in the Euro
denominated corporate bond market.
"The ECB doesn't start buying bonds until March so we expect
RFPs from European pension funds to crescendo when that occurs.
There seems to be some that are already trying to get ahead of
that," said Jason Shoup, investment grade corporate bond
strategist in the US for Citi.
The attraction is obvious when comparing the coupons on
euro-denominated and US denominated bond issues.
This week the Triple-A rated Microsoft issued a 10-year bond
with a coupon of 2.7%, while Aa2/AA- rated Statoil issued a
12-year in the euro market with coupon of 1.25%.
High yield company GTECH issued dollars and euros this week,
and paid 150bp less in yield in Europe - a record differential
between the two markets for a junk bond issuer.
The hope is that the inflow of European investor money will
help improve the performance of the US market and the pricing
corporates can receive in the US bond market.
"Normally it's the US market that drives Europe, given the
relative sizes of the two markets," said Shoup. "But the tail
has been wagging the dog in the last six months, with European
spreads getting squeezed tighter and tighter.
"We're interested to see to what extent any flow of money
into the US corporate market materializes and helps the US to
reverse recent underperformance."
(Reporting By Danielle Robinson; editing by Jack Doran and
Shankar Ramakrishnan)