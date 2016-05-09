* Blue chip names line up multi-tranche deals
* Up to 15bn of issuance expected to print this week
* US and European names to compete for investor attention
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, May 9 (IFR) - Royal Dutch Shell, AstraZeneca and
Airbus kick-started what is expected to be a busy week for the
European corporate bond market, marketing multi-tranche bond
sales on Monday.
The ECB announcement on March 10 that it would start buying
corporate bonds from the end of June has revived the European
corporate bond market in recent weeks but the pace of issuance
is expected to ramp up this week.
Bankers estimate that companies could raise up to 15bn in
the euro-denominated corporate market, more than double the
weekly average of corporate bond debt sold in the same period in
2015 and adding to the 68bn-equivalent priced since mid March.
This would also exceed the average volume of weekly
corporate euro-denominated bond issuance since March 10, which
has been around 7bn, according to IFR data.
"It will be interesting to see how supply will be absorbed
and how it performs," said Paul Suter, portfolio manager at ECM.
"We started to see some push back and we'll see how this feeds
into spreads. Spreads have got so tight, it's the final squeeze
of the lemon."
However, there has been little evidence of this so far with
issuers able to revise guidance on their trades by up to 15bp
tighter.
One of Monday's names tapping the euro market, Shell, also
raised US$7.25bn in the US market last week, demonstrating that
names from more troubled sectors are still able to raise jumbo
financing.
"There's deals from troubled sectors marketing at the
tighter end of the range, but do you really want to be buying
into the oil sector right now?" Suter said. "I'm not sure they
can afford to be targeting the tighter (spread) ranges but it
shows where the market is."
Shell will print 1.75bn across an eight-year and a 12-year
tranche while Airbus will print 1.5bn across a 10-year and a
15-year having attracted over 3.5n of demand. AstraZeneca has
indicated it will print 2bn across five, eight and 12-year
tranches on combined books of over 4.75bn.
A RETURN OF THE REVERSE YANKEE
May is typically a busy month for corporate issuance after
companies emerge from silent periods before reporting earnings
and tend to plan the remainder of their annual funding before
the summer lull.
But the bar is set to be raised further this May with
opportunistic European borrowers and reverse Yankee names
expected to flood the market to capitalise on ultra-low
borrowing costs sparked by the impending ECB Corporate Sector
Purchase Programme.
US names Kraft, Nasdaq, Bunge and Eastman Chemical will add
to Europe's heavy load of euro deals, while bankers say that at
least another three US names are expected for this week's
business.
The expected flurry of US names could appeal to investors
desperate for yield with those companies from across the pond
being well known for their more pragmatic pricing approach.
"It will be interesting to see how European names and US
names will jostle," one DCM official said. "So far it's been
very orderly, but the idea that there is so much supply coming
and rumours of heavy reverse Yankee issuance is weighing on
people's minds."
McDonald's garnered over 14bn of demand when it returned
to the euro market in late April as yield-starved investors
rushed in to pick up the extra yield on offer.
The world's largest fast-food chain priced a 2.5bn
three-tranche bond, and bankers said the current environment
will favour US issuers wanting to raise euros, especially given
the improving cross-currency basis swap and low all-in yields.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand and Ian
Edmondson)