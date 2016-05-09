* Blue chip names line up multi-tranche deals

* Up to 15bn of issuance expected to print this week

* US and European names to compete for investor attention

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, May 9 (IFR) - Royal Dutch Shell, AstraZeneca and Airbus kick-started what is expected to be a busy week for the European corporate bond market, marketing multi-tranche bond sales on Monday.

The ECB announcement on March 10 that it would start buying corporate bonds from the end of June has revived the European corporate bond market in recent weeks but the pace of issuance is expected to ramp up this week.

Bankers estimate that companies could raise up to 15bn in the euro-denominated corporate market, more than double the weekly average of corporate bond debt sold in the same period in 2015 and adding to the 68bn-equivalent priced since mid March.

This would also exceed the average volume of weekly corporate euro-denominated bond issuance since March 10, which has been around 7bn, according to IFR data.

"It will be interesting to see how supply will be absorbed and how it performs," said Paul Suter, portfolio manager at ECM. "We started to see some push back and we'll see how this feeds into spreads. Spreads have got so tight, it's the final squeeze of the lemon."

However, there has been little evidence of this so far with issuers able to revise guidance on their trades by up to 15bp tighter.

One of Monday's names tapping the euro market, Shell, also raised US$7.25bn in the US market last week, demonstrating that names from more troubled sectors are still able to raise jumbo financing.

"There's deals from troubled sectors marketing at the tighter end of the range, but do you really want to be buying into the oil sector right now?" Suter said. "I'm not sure they can afford to be targeting the tighter (spread) ranges but it shows where the market is."

Shell will print 1.75bn across an eight-year and a 12-year tranche while Airbus will print 1.5bn across a 10-year and a 15-year having attracted over 3.5n of demand. AstraZeneca has indicated it will print 2bn across five, eight and 12-year tranches on combined books of over 4.75bn.

A RETURN OF THE REVERSE YANKEE

May is typically a busy month for corporate issuance after companies emerge from silent periods before reporting earnings and tend to plan the remainder of their annual funding before the summer lull.

But the bar is set to be raised further this May with opportunistic European borrowers and reverse Yankee names expected to flood the market to capitalise on ultra-low borrowing costs sparked by the impending ECB Corporate Sector Purchase Programme.

US names Kraft, Nasdaq, Bunge and Eastman Chemical will add to Europe's heavy load of euro deals, while bankers say that at least another three US names are expected for this week's business.

The expected flurry of US names could appeal to investors desperate for yield with those companies from across the pond being well known for their more pragmatic pricing approach.

"It will be interesting to see how European names and US names will jostle," one DCM official said. "So far it's been very orderly, but the idea that there is so much supply coming and rumours of heavy reverse Yankee issuance is weighing on people's minds."

McDonald's garnered over 14bn of demand when it returned to the euro market in late April as yield-starved investors rushed in to pick up the extra yield on offer.

The world's largest fast-food chain priced a 2.5bn three-tranche bond, and bankers said the current environment will favour US issuers wanting to raise euros, especially given the improving cross-currency basis swap and low all-in yields. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand and Ian Edmondson)