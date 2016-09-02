* Biggest issuance week since start of CSPP

* More deals tipped for next week

* ECB only dabbling in primary so far

By Michael Turner

LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - Corporate issuers this week had raised 7.75bn by Friday morning at some of the best funding levels ever seen as the iron grip of the European Central Bank's purchase programme shows no signs of loosening.

Since starting corporate purchases on June 8, the ECB has bought just over 19bn of paper. But a slowdown in issuance has meant that over 94% of that total has been in the secondary market.

This week - the busiest since the CSPP started - was the first test of the asset class's resilience in the face of a surge in volumes, while another 10bn is tipped to come next week. But despite the uptick, issuers still had the upper hand when it came to pricing.

"This is for sure the cheapest funding we've ever received," said Ludger Nahen, head of the capital markets department at Evonik, which printed 1.9bn over three tranches on Tuesday.

The German chemical company priced a 650m 0% 4.5-year, a 750m 0.375% eight-year and a 500m 0.75% 12-year deal.

Evonik sold a 750m Jan 2023 deal in January 2015 with a 1% coupon at a spread of 53bp over mid-swaps. The eight-year tranche on the new trade came at 35bp over.

"The Bundesbank was on the deal and bought bonds across all three tranches," said Nahen. "It was our first primary issuance since the ECB started its purchase programme. We know that the ECB had already bought our deals in secondary."

The Bundesbank has bought two of Evonik's bonds, including the Jan 2023s. Those have tightened almost 29bp since June 8 to swaps plus 36bp, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Dutch telecoms company KPN also benefited from shrinking coupons on a dual-tranche 1.25bn trade, with an Apr 2025 coming at 0.625% and a Sep 2028 at 1.125%.

"This is the lowest coupon and one of the lowest spreads we've achieved on a deal," said Jan-Maarten van Osch, head of treasury at KPN. "It came at a negative new issue premium which was also attractive."

All of KPN's previous deals had coupons of more than 3%.

IRON HAND IN A VELVET GLOVE

Despite the exuberance, the ECB has been taking a measured approach in the primary market, according to three bankers.

"They are cautious in terms of the sizes they put in," said one. "They could be larger but they want to be sensible. They don't want to crowd out the market."

Another banker said that while the ECB's impact on the secondary market has been game-changing, so far its dabbling in primary has had a much smaller impact.

"It is just another top tier, real money investor," said the banker. "Issuers aren't obliged to allocate it anything."

KPN allocated almost three quarters of its trade to asset managers on Wednesday, with just 7% of the 625m Apr 2025s and 8% of the 625m Sep 2028s going to central banks and official institutions.

"We always make sure the bonds we sell are placed in an optimal way, and this hasn't changed," said KPN's van Osch.

Nonetheless, issuers are still keen to know their deals are showing up on the ECB's radar.

"As soon as we open books, issuers are asking us what the communication with the ECB is," said the first banker. "We have inaugural issuers for example that are keen to make sure that they meet all the parameters so that they can be bought by the ECB." (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)