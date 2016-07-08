* High Yield sees 733m of outflows

* ECB makes corporate IG a safe bet

* Signs of distortion set in

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, July 8 (IFR) - Investors are shunning high-yield bonds and flocking to the relatively safe harbour of investment-grade corporate credit in a bid to shield their portfolios from looming Brexit risk.

It was widely expected that the European Central Bank's intervention in the corporate bond market would encourage investors to move down the credit curve in order to achieve better returns.

However, recent data from JP Morgan shows that the reverse is happening, with 733m pulled out of the European high-yield last week, accounting for 1.5% of assets under management.

By contrast, euro investment-grade funds saw inflows of 60m last week, while sterling investment-grade funds saw £58m of inflows, according to the bank.

"We have reduced our exposure to high-yield assets since the Brexit vote - due to increased concerns over global growth, a stronger dollar and weaker commodities, as well as concerns over financials with rates becoming more negative," said Tom Ross, portfolio manager at Henderson Global Investors, which holds more than £92.7bn of assets under management.

The lack of risk appetite has been reflected in a complete drop in issuance with no new high-yield deal priced since the UK vote versus the 6.9bn-equivalent raised in the European market.

The only major underwritten high-yield deal is a 725m bond financing backing CVC's LBO of Italian gaming firm Sisal. Sisal will meet investors from July 11 to July 14 in Europe.

SAFE HAVEN

This ongoing activity has been supported by the European Central Bank, which is hoovering up billions of corporate bonds every week via its Corporate Sector Purchase Programme and keeping spreads well supported despite the turbulent backdrop.

"High-grade corporate bond market conditions look solid. The uncertainty around the impact of Brexit and investor nervousness is unlikely to go away any time soon so if you can park your cash somewhere, why not put it with the corporate multinationals that pose little volatility?" said Brendon Moran, global co-head of corporate debt capital markets origination at Societe Generale.

The central bank revealed on Monday that it had bought 1.9bn under the CSPP in the week to July 1, bring the total to 6.8bn since it began its programme on June 8.

A research note by Bank of America Merrill Lynch said that while CSPP will not act as a cure for credit volatility in the long-term, it does see it acting as an effective 'pain killer', as the outperformance of investment-credit relative to equities, post the Brexit vote, has shown.

DISTORTED MARKETS

However, many are sceptical about how swiftly the market has bounced back over recent weeks, and believe that the ECB's presence in the corporate market is distorting the bigger picture.

"The CSPP is acting to limit the downside in investment-grade corporates, making it more of a safe haven asset class," Henderson's Ross said.

"However valuations are not compelling in our view. We remain very cautious. It doesn't feel like the global market is reacting to Brexit risk as much as it should be, the consequences for the financial markets are wider reaching than what is assumed right now."

European high-yield bonds, for example, initially tumbled on the news that the UK voted to leave the EU, with Bank of America Merrill Lynch euro High Yield iBoxx index bid at a cash price of 235 before the EU vote.

However, the index was back up at 240 on Friday afternoon.

Some speculate that much of the recovery was led by desperate investors rushing to put cash to work.

"The market is in for some difficult times and a good deal of uncertainty, but we can't forget the psychology of the investor base right now, which is to follow their mandates and remain invested in the market. The view is that last week's 'relief rally' was a manifestation of this," Societe Generale's Moran said.

"Money that had been on the sidelines going back in ahead of month end - it can be argued that it wasn't necessarily a sign of calmer sentiment." (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Sudip Roy and Helene Durand)