By Laura Benitez
LONDON, May 12 (IFR) - Corporates that have steered clear
from hybrid bonds for months are expected to be lured back into
the market, after Total demonstrated this week that investor
demand for the higher-risk product is still strong.
Buyers poured over 5bn worth of orders into Total's 1.75bn
perpetual non-call six-year deal on Wednesday, the first
benchmark European hybrid since oil company OMV tapped the
market at the end of November 2015.
Issuance of once-popular corporate hybrid bonds dropped off
a cliff at the end of 2015 as volatility took its toll and
2016's 1.85bn volumes pale in comparison with the 21bn paper
priced last year during the same period.
But bankers have signalled that the market could return to
form before the summer as the impact of the ECB corporate
purchase programme spreads to all corners of the market.
"There's a revival of interest from issuers wanting to raise
hybrid debt, there are a handful of issuers monitoring the
market and waiting for a window," said Thomas Flichy head of
capital products and advisory, EMEA at Barclays.
"There are other companies who are realising issuing hybrids
with attractive coupons is an option once again following Total.
We're not expecting a deluge of issuance immediately but it's
likely that we'll see other hybrid deals before the summer."
Telefonica and Repsol are among the companies next in line
to issue more hybrid debt, as signs of activity begin to build.
During its earnings call at the end of April, Spain's
Telefonica said it was considering issuing more subordinated
debt, and confirmed it had capacity to issue up to 5-6bn this
year.
"Telefonica has been rumoured for a while and we've heard it
could come soon. With their experience of the hybrid market I
wouldn't be surprised to see them issue up to 3bn of hybrids in
the near term," one portfolio manager said.
"There's certainly demand for the product from the buyside."
Spanish oil group Repsol is also expected in the near term,
and said last week that the ECB's bond buying programme will
open 'a window of opportunity to issue hybrid bonds'.
In October 2015 Repsol said it was planning to sell a
further 3bn of subordinated debt as part of its US$8.3bn
Talisman acquisition financing, after it sold a 2bn hybrid in
March last year.
Swedish government-owned utility Vattenfall told IFR that it
was considering hybrid issuance for the second half of the year,
while the CFO of Germany's biggest utility E.ON also said that
hybrids remained an option.
Hybrids, which receive equity credit at the major rating
agencies, have been cast as the go-to product for bolstering
balance sheets and funding M&A while defending credit ratings.
COMPENSATION
However, costs could still be high for those wanting to
access the sector, with Total paying a higher yield for its
latest round of hybrid financing.
Total's 1.75bn deal priced at a yield of 3.875% on
Wednesday, in contrast to 2.25% for a 2.5bn deal of the same
tenor last February.
Ongoing bouts of volatility in the second half of 2015 saw
issuance in the sector take a nosedive as yields in the hybrid
market rose to highs of 3.92% in October, from year-to-date lows
of 2.67% in March 2015, according to the Bank of America Merrill
Lynch global corporate hybrid index.
The poor performance has driven a wedge between corporates'
senior and subordinated debt, and bankers say the difference
between the two is now around 300bp, compared to 200bp/250bp in
the first half of 2015.
"Considering that recent senior issuance from the oil and
gas sector is pricing with hardly any premium, the fact that
Total had to compensate investors is just a reflection of the
hybrid market - it's a higher beta product and investors need a
modest concession," said Mark Lynagh, head of European corporate
DCM at lead bank BNP Paribas.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand and
Robert Smith)