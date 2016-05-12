* Total to spark hybrid bond issuance

* Telefonica and Repsol next in line

* New issuance to come at a cost

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, May 12 (IFR) - Corporates that have steered clear from hybrid bonds for months are expected to be lured back into the market, after Total demonstrated this week that investor demand for the higher-risk product is still strong.

Buyers poured over 5bn worth of orders into Total's 1.75bn perpetual non-call six-year deal on Wednesday, the first benchmark European hybrid since oil company OMV tapped the market at the end of November 2015.

Issuance of once-popular corporate hybrid bonds dropped off a cliff at the end of 2015 as volatility took its toll and 2016's 1.85bn volumes pale in comparison with the 21bn paper priced last year during the same period.

But bankers have signalled that the market could return to form before the summer as the impact of the ECB corporate purchase programme spreads to all corners of the market.

"There's a revival of interest from issuers wanting to raise hybrid debt, there are a handful of issuers monitoring the market and waiting for a window," said Thomas Flichy head of capital products and advisory, EMEA at Barclays.

"There are other companies who are realising issuing hybrids with attractive coupons is an option once again following Total. We're not expecting a deluge of issuance immediately but it's likely that we'll see other hybrid deals before the summer."

Telefonica and Repsol are among the companies next in line to issue more hybrid debt, as signs of activity begin to build.

During its earnings call at the end of April, Spain's Telefonica said it was considering issuing more subordinated debt, and confirmed it had capacity to issue up to 5-6bn this year.

"Telefonica has been rumoured for a while and we've heard it could come soon. With their experience of the hybrid market I wouldn't be surprised to see them issue up to 3bn of hybrids in the near term," one portfolio manager said.

"There's certainly demand for the product from the buyside."

Spanish oil group Repsol is also expected in the near term, and said last week that the ECB's bond buying programme will open 'a window of opportunity to issue hybrid bonds'.

In October 2015 Repsol said it was planning to sell a further 3bn of subordinated debt as part of its US$8.3bn Talisman acquisition financing, after it sold a 2bn hybrid in March last year.

Swedish government-owned utility Vattenfall told IFR that it was considering hybrid issuance for the second half of the year, while the CFO of Germany's biggest utility E.ON also said that hybrids remained an option.

Hybrids, which receive equity credit at the major rating agencies, have been cast as the go-to product for bolstering balance sheets and funding M&A while defending credit ratings.

COMPENSATION

However, costs could still be high for those wanting to access the sector, with Total paying a higher yield for its latest round of hybrid financing.

Total's 1.75bn deal priced at a yield of 3.875% on Wednesday, in contrast to 2.25% for a 2.5bn deal of the same tenor last February.

Ongoing bouts of volatility in the second half of 2015 saw issuance in the sector take a nosedive as yields in the hybrid market rose to highs of 3.92% in October, from year-to-date lows of 2.67% in March 2015, according to the Bank of America Merrill Lynch global corporate hybrid index.

The poor performance has driven a wedge between corporates' senior and subordinated debt, and bankers say the difference between the two is now around 300bp, compared to 200bp/250bp in the first half of 2015.

"Considering that recent senior issuance from the oil and gas sector is pricing with hardly any premium, the fact that Total had to compensate investors is just a reflection of the hybrid market - it's a higher beta product and investors need a modest concession," said Mark Lynagh, head of European corporate DCM at lead bank BNP Paribas. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand and Robert Smith)