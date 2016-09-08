* Telefonica revives untested market
* Another 10bn of hybrid supply expected
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, Sept 8 (IFR) - Spain's Telefonica offered investors
some much-needed yield on Thursday marketing a hybrid bond -
only the third such deal to come this year, as central bank
purchases pushes more corporate bonds into negative-yielding
territory.
Telefonica Europe announced initial price talk of 4.0-4.125%
for a perpetual non-callable 5.5 year bond, before official
guidance saw the yield cut to 3.75%-3.875%, for a 750mn-1bn
maximum size as demand for the deal topped 4.75bn.
"I expected the Telefonica deal to price in the high 3%
range, which for company with Brazilian and Latin American
exposure tells you just how hot the market is right now," Julian
Marks, portfolio manager for Neuberger Berman's Corporate Hybrid
Fund said.
YIELD HUNT
The European Central Bank's corporate bond buying has ground
yields to all-time lows, with over 27% of euro investment-grade
corporate bonds quoted at a negative yield on September 8,
according to Tradeweb.
The ECB has bought more than 20bn corporate bonds since it
started purchasing in the sector on June 8.
The ECB along with the Bank of England's decision to buy
corporate bonds over the summer has already crowded investors
out of 'eligible assets', Fraser Lundie, co-head of Credit at
Hermes Investment Management said.
"And top of the list of places to go for spill-over
opportunities is the corporate hybrid market."
But not all investors were drawn into the Telefonica deal
today.
"We passed on going into the new deal as we feel that
despite higher cash prices the existing structures offer better
value," said Alex Temple, portfolio manager at ECM, part of
Wells Fargo Asset Management, which manages US$480bn.
"Despite initial cheapening in secondary the new issue is
now repricing the curve tighter and given the size of the books
we think momentum in the existing bonds will remain."
BITING COSTS
Hybrids, which receive equity credit at the major rating
agencies, are cast as the go-to product for bolstering balance
sheets and funding M&A while defending credit ratings.
But issuers have been uncomfortable this year about the
relative cost of issuance as the senior versus subordinated
spread differential widened to eye-watering levels.
The difference between corporates' senior and subordinated
debt hit highs of around 500bp at the start of the year. This
key metric used by borrowers to consider whether to issue
hybrids is now in the 250-300bp range.
Telefonica's 0.750% April 2022 paper for example was bid at
a yield of 0.308%, according to Tradeweb at noon on Thursday,
around 3% below the guidance levels on today's hybrid.
The hybrid is expected to be rated Ba1/BB+/BB+.
FIRST CALL
Telefonica has jumped in ahead of Germany's EnBW proposed
hybrid deal. EnBW started its investor meetings for the US
dollar and/or euro-denominated benchmark trade on Thursday.
"If the deal goes well we could see much more hybrid supply,
so Telefonica could be wanting to beat the crowds here as demand
for the product seems to be back on both the investor and issuer
side," Neuberger Berman's Marks said.
He expects borrowers to print a further 10bn of hybrid
supply this year.
This comes in stark contrast to volumes seen this year after
volatility and equity criteria changes from S&P in late 2015
spooked many investors.
Just 2.5bn of corporate hybrid paper has printed this year
compared to the 22bn-plus seen in 2015 over the same period.
However, the last deal in the sector came from satellite
operator SES in June, which followed the first benchmark deal of
the year from French oil major Total in May.
A handful of corporates are expected to re-open the hybrid
market in the coming months with bankers confirming that a
handful of borrowers are already mulling mandates.
Repsol and Vattenfall are expected to be next in line to
issue more hybrid debt, according to several sources.
The Telefonica deal is expected to price later today via
active bookrunners BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
RBS, Societe Generale, and UniCredit. Passive bookrunners are
Citi and Commerzbank.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez; editing by Alex Chambers and Sudip
Roy)