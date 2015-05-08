* Companies tap hybrid market as pension deficits soar

* Issuance predicted to reach up to 40bn in 2015

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, May 8 (IFR) - European companies are turning to the hybrid bond market in search of a quick, and supposedly temporary, fix to solve soaring pension deficits.

Already euro-denominated hybrid volumes are nearly 20bn in 2015, with full-year issuance well on track to surpass the 28.5bn record seen in 2014. Analysts in fact predict issuance could reach as much as 40bn.

Hybrid bonds are seen as a quick-fire solution for companies facing up to the implications of IFRS accounting rules, which put pension deficits on balance sheet.

At the same time, the ultra low rate environment has decreased corporate yields - used to discount pension liabilities - meaning deficits have increased.

In recent years hybrids have been widely used to fund aggressive corporate strategies such as M&A. They are now being issued to minimise liabilities, support equity levels and reduce pension cash contributions.

"We are likely to see the trend continue as QE drives the fall in corporate yields. Hybrid issuance is becoming a more established and straightforward tool for companies to solve some of these issues," said Thomas Flichy, head of European corporate hybrids at Barclays.

The rationale for issuance has come full circle. German chemical manufacturer Henkel turned to the hybrid market in 2005 to address its growing pension deficit; now, a wave of companies led by Bertelsmann, AirFrance-KLM and Deutsche Lufthansa are reprising that theme.

A key benefit is that hybrids, which receive 50% equity credit at the major rating agencies, are a cheap form of such financing under IFRS accounting standards.

"Many companies are now seeking a solution which doesn't involve tapping the equity market. It's not easy to tell your shareholders they'll be diluted due to rates pressures, it's easer to take the hybrid option to solve short-term matters," said a banker on the upcoming Lufthansa deal.

The loss of equity credit with rating agencies at the first call date means market participants believe hybrids will be retired at the first opportunity, although the deals are either perpetual or have very long dated maturities.

BREATHING ROOM

Earlier this week German airline Deutsche Lufthansa resumed plans to issue a hybrid in a bid to help solve a soaring pension deficit that has almost doubled over the last 12 months.

In its first quarter earnings report on Tuesday, Lufthansa revealed its pension provisions have risen from 7.2bn at the end of 2014 to 10.2bn at the close of March.

"The enormous pension burdens are putting considerable pressure on our equity," Simone Menne, chief officer of finance told journalists after the group reported its first-quarter results.

But corporate hybrids are not without their downsides; coupons are costly and the pension induced leverage can stretch ratios, while margins to withstand a bad quarter are reduced, the Lufthansa lead says.

"However, 'real' equity is not an option, in light of the perceived temporary nature of the exposure, and not to do anything can be risky. The hybrid gives you room to breathe."

MORE TO COME

According to Barclays research, German utilities RWE and E.ON, and French utilities EDF and GDF Suez face increasing pension deficits and capex needs this year and are likely to issue hybrids. ThyssenKrupp and Vodafone are also strong contenders.

The euro corporate AA 10-year yield is expected to decrease a further 30bp in 2015, meaning pension obligations for these companies will potentially rise by 4% this year to 22.1bn, Barclays says.

"The low rates and potential M&A financing should continue to spur issuance and we expected around 30-40bn in EMEA at the start of the year, but we could see volumes hit the wider end of that scale now," Barclays' Flichy said. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Alex Chambers, Helene Durand, Julian Baker)