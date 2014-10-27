(A version of this story first appeared in the October 25
edition of International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters
publication)
By Philip Wright
LONDON Oct 27 (IFR) - "Buy the rumour, sell the fact" goes
the old market adage. But for anyone basing their trading
strategy on the machinations of the European Central Bank, these
are highly confusing times.
This much is known: the ECB embarked on its buying programme
targeting covered bonds last Monday and is set to extend this to
ABS later in the year, with up to 1trn of firepower at its
disposal. This had long been expected, with spreads tightening
in the run-up to implementation.
But as is often the case when the ECB is involved, it did
not take long before further whispers began to emerge, this time
regarding the potential for adding corporate debt into the mix.
The talk is that a decision to do so is possible as soon as
December, with purchases to begin early next year.
Predictably, the credit markets rallied on the "news", with
the iTraxx Main and Crossover indices ratcheting in 8%-10% as
the prospect of even lower spreads was digested.
True to form, there were doubting voices, and certainly no
official confirmation - if anything, the bias leant the other
way, with governing council members saying there were no
concrete plans.
But the genie is out of the bottle. And even if it
transpires to be nothing more than a collective hallucination,
the seeds of doubt have been sown in the minds of those who
think a moribund eurozone economy could lead to pressure on
corporates' earning capabilities - and that spreads are
therefore compressed enough already.
BUSY DOING NOTHING
And perhaps herein lies the point. After all, the ECB has
enjoyed previous success based on what it has said it intends to
do rather than the implementation itself.
Back in the darker days of 2009, it announced a 60bn
covered bond purchase programme that breathed life into what had
become a stagnant sector, with the first signs of revival coming
before the bank had spent a cent. A second programme 2-1/2 years
later (CBPP2) was less successful, although it was less clear
what it was designed to achieve, given that the asset class was
not at that time in the doldrums.
It remains to be seen what the results of CBPP3 will be,
although spreads again tightened in anticipation. And so they
could with corporates - and to a degree already have.
"In my opinion, any ECB corporate bond purchasing programme
would be supportive for spreads, even if they just talked a lot
and purchased very little," said Gary Jenkins, chief credit
strategist at LNG Capital.
Which leads to the question of just how much stock there is
available for it to target.
The ECB's balance sheet currently stands at around the 2trn
mark and the aim is to increase this to the 3trn last seen in
early 2012.
Barclays analysts estimate there is about 495bn in par
value of unsecured senior non-financial debt outstanding from
eurozone issuers (563bn in market value), based on the iBoxx
Euro Corporate Index, There is also a similar amount of
high-yield paper, although views are that investment-grade
securities would be targeted, in much the same way that the Bank
of England undertook its Asset Purchase Facility in 2009.
But the APF does not necessarily offer a blueprint. As RBS
analyst Alberto Gallo pointed out, from when the BoE started
buying sterling corporate bonds in March 2009 until it stopped
in November 2012, it purchased just £2.1bn in nominal terms.
"Its total holdings reached just over £1.5bn at the peaks in
late 2009 and mid-2010, or 0.6% of the market size," he said.
The ECB would probably have to buy more than 100bn of corporate
paper to top up its covered bond and ABS purchases, the
consensus aggregate estimate of which is 300bn, said Gallo.
READY, AIM - WHAT AT?
At the core of the "will they, won't they" conundrum is what
the goal might be.
"Corporates don't have any issues with funding," said one
global DCM syndicate head. "Corporate issuance is up 10% in
Europe, and the loan, Schuldschein and private placement markets
are all functioning. But it depends what you want to achieve. If
it's a way to get money into the system, then maybe it's
something to consider."
But it is questionable to what extent such a measure would
underpin the smaller companies.
"It is unlikely to help stimulate credit flow into the SME
sector directly as non-financial corporate debt is primarily
issued by larger corporates in the eurozone," wrote Deutsche
Bank's Abhishek Singhania in a research note.
Add to this the fact that the bulk of eurozone long-term
corporate debt is issued by French and, to a lesser extent,
German borrowers (47.7% and 13.2%, according to RBS) and there
is also the matter of whether peripheral credits whose needs
might be greater would benefit in any meaningful way.
If a corporate bond-buying programme does go ahead, it will
not necessarily be good news for the bond markets.
"The very last thing we need is another marginal buyer of
corporate bonds," wrote Suki Mann, head of European credit
strategy at UBS.
"The ECB putting its buying boots on would make a huge
difference to secondary market liquidity (drain it even more),
valuations (make them even richer) and returns (boost them for
2014, but depress them even more for 2015/16). Our advice -
don't do it. The corporate bond market doesn't need fixing."
