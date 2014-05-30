(Refile to fix typo in paragraph 10)
* 12-year bonds popular as investors hunt for yield
* Funding costs have dropped at the longer end
* EnBW prints its lowest ever coupon
By Charlie Thomas
LONDON, May 30 (IFR) - Corporates are taking full advantage
of the bid for duration to extend their curves at competitive
costs, despite investor fears that the balance has tipped too
far in favour of borrowers.
EnBW and Unibail priced 12-year bonds this week, the latest
in a string of corporate issuers in the market selling longer
dated debt. In recent weeks, Prologis, GDF Suez and Diageo have
all printed dozen-year deals, while financials have also been
pushing out the curve with 10-year and longer offerings.
"With any gains from the peripheral rally now almost over,
investors are forced to look at lengthening duration to pick up
yield," said Georg Grodzki, head of pan-European credit research
at L&G.
Ten-year Italian yields have fallen from 4.22% at the tail
end of 2013 to 2.95% this week, while Spanish yields at the
tenor have dropped from 4.23% to 2.85%.
"Insurers and pension funds are struggling with the
low-yield environment so they're keen to extend duration. If you
expect interest rates to rise, you would normally shorten your
duration, but in the euro market it seems some investors are
fearful that Bund yields may decline even further," said
Grodzki.
This has certainly been the case so far this year. Ten-year
Bund yields hit 1.33% this week, having ended 2013 at 1.94%.
Stephen Yates, head of fixed income beta for EMEA at State
Street Global Advisors, said that German and US government
curves are steep up to 10-years but relatively flat beyond,
meaning that terming out beyond that point was less expensive.
"Also the longer end of the bond market has rallied this
year, flattening the curve further, and signaling demand for
longer dated bonds," he added. "This has bought down funding
costs in the longer end for issuers."
Euro corporate issuance including financials has reached
some 360bn for 10-year and longer maturities so far in 2014,
according to Thomson Reuters data. Issuance out to five-years,
by contrast, is only around 172bn.
Pension funds and insurers, as well as asset managers, have
been behind this demand, hoovering up corporate bonds.
EnBW's 500m 12-year deal saw 55% picked up by insurers and
pension funds, with asset managers buying another 37%.
Unibail's 600m bond was dominated by insurers and asset
managers, who bought 42% and 45% respectively, while banks and
private banks picked up another 12%.
The deals were well received despite the fact that there is
less and less reward left for investors.
The coupons on both issues were just 2.5% - for EnBW, the
lowest in its history at any maturity.
"The interesting thing is the 12-year swap curve is almost
at the lowest it's been since May 2013, but it seems investors
are willing to ignore that and buy the paper anyway."
INCREASING DOWNSIDE
While issuers have been making the most of conditions,
analysts have warned it is not a one-way street, and that
investors are getting more exposed to any potential change in
the market backdrop.
"So far everyone's benefiting from the falling yields but
clearly the upside for investors is diminishing and the downside
is increasingly higher," analysts at Societe Generale wrote this
month, adding that spreads could widen in a sustained fashion if
corporates misjudged the strength of the recovery and releverage
aggressively.
They also warned of the risks of higher underlying
government yields, which could erase much of the performance
earned by credit so far.
"It is hard to see inflation and growth accelerating
aggressively but central banks could start the tightening
process too early and surprise the markets," they said.
(Reporting By Charlie Thomas, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)