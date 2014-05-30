* Premiums for new issues grind tighter
* Investors complain about lack of value
* Corporate bond market unlikely to change until central
banks act
By Charlie Thomas
LONDON, May 30 (IFR) - Low single-digit new issue premiums
(NIPs) on corporate deals could be the 'new normal' for
corporate paper, at least until the end of the year, according
to European syndicate bankers.
The unrelenting number of issuers pricing new offerings
within their secondary curves has led market observers to
question how much more investors are willing to take before they
push back.
"We have to be combative and fight for the interests of the
people whose money we're managing, which can be difficult when
too many investors are queuing for paper," explained Georg
Grodzki of Legal & General Investment Management's fixed income
unit.
This year, the average new issue premium on corporate
transactions (excluding hybrid deals) has been 4.6bp, according
to IFR data.
Extremely low NIPs are the latest example of the influence
of investors' hunt for yield in the bond market, raising fears
of a bubble forming and that investors will regret their current
exuberance.
Even during the market sell-off in the middle of May,
corporates were able to keep NIPs below 10bp, and last week's
issues saw a return to the low single digits - EnBW's 500m June
2026 and Air Liquide's 500m 10-year bond both offered a pick-up
of just 2bp.
IFR data showed the average corporate issue NIP to be 6.8bp
for 2013 and almost 17bp in 2012, prior to Mario Draghi calming
markets by promising to do "whatever it takes".
While there have been no 'normal' markets since 2007,
syndicate bankers agree that during reasonable periods, such as
between late 2010 and April 2011, NIPs were 5bp-10bp - meaning
today's average of 4.6bp looks a little tight.
The lack of liquidity in the secondary market and the fact
investors have to place money somewhere is to blame, according
to market observers.
Philippe Bradshaw, head of corporate syndicate at RBS,
explained: "Investors are frustrated when they are trying to
buy, say, 10m of a non-frequent issuer on the secondary market
and are being forced to pay a massive price, leading many of the
larger institutions to come to the primary markets instead."
Investors have to accept that this is a sellers' market, and
that issue concession was now all but gone, according to T Rowe
Price's European corporate bond manager David Stanley.
"The idea of grabbing a basis points bargain is irrelevant
in a market where most new deals are oversubscribed," he added.
BUYERS FIGHT BACK
However, investors told IFR they were not taking the
situation lying down.
A record week of issuance earlier in May, combined with
weaker-than-expected European GDP and US production figures, had
allowed them to take a breather, with the resulting slight
widening of new issues shifting the balance back towards buyers.
Alix Stewart, fixed income fund manager at Schroders, said
she was actively pushing back or dropping out of deals
altogether where she believed them to be too expensive.
Nevertheless, investors remain wedded to the corporate
sector, even if they do not like the relative value, because
they remain far more attractive than government bonds.
Societe Generale research released last week showed
investment-grade non-financials that have a duration of around
4.9 years offer almost four times pick-up to what the five-year
Bund offers (49bp) and three times what the six-year Bund does
(66bp). This compares to less than one-and-a-half times
pre-crisis.
Still, investors are pushing hard to pry even a few basis
points out of issuers. Some buyers of Carlsberg's 1bn 2.5% May
2024 claimed they successfully rejected attempts to push the new
issue spread below 100bp by voicing their concerns about the
borrower's exposure to Russia.
Aaron Grehan, fund manager of emerging market debt at Aviva
Investors, argued buyers of any deals with Russian exposure had
to be given a premium, although he said the Russian risk premium
was more elevated for sovereign and domestic corporate spreads
than for developed market corporates with Russian exposure.
However, bankers argued the slightly wider pricing of
Carlsberg's deal (thought to have offered around 7bp-10bp of
NIP) was more to do with the 1bn size and the slightly soggy
market conditions that week than any investor revolt over
Russia.
SMALL NIPS FOR THE FORESEEABLE
In the coming weeks, bankers estimate that NIPs will remain
small, particularly for highly rated issuers looking for less
than 1bn. A consensus of between 0bp and 5bp was suggested by
bankers IFR spoke to for this sort of trade, with NIPs rising to
5bp-10bp for larger trades or less highly rated deals.
Many also said they were not expecting the typical primary
market readjustment that occurs late September after the
traditional post summer glut of supply, given the landscape was
unlikely to have changed much by then.
"Until central banks actually start to raise rates
aggressively, it's difficult to see the healthy dynamics of the
corporate bond market changing," said Barclays' head of European
sovereign, supranational, agency and corporate syndicate Marco
Baldini.
This was echoed by Commerzbank's credit syndicate banker
Markus Steilen.
"As long as rates continue to be low, and provided the
issuer doesn't need a huge amount of money, you can be pretty
skinny on NIPs. Only frequent borrowers might find it tricky to
come in flat territory, he said."
(Reporting By Charlie Thomas; Editing by Alex Chambers, Philip
Wright)