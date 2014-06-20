* Strong credit markets boost bankers' fees
* Corporate supply expected to double
* Corporate bond influx to replace dwindling financial
supply
By Charlie Thomas and Gareth Gore
LONDON, June 20 (IFR) - Buoyant debt capital markets are
expected to provide a welcome shot in the arm for investment
banks over coming years, with Standard & Poor's predicting that
non-financial companies could issue as much as US$6.6trn of
bonds over the next four years, providing banks with billions in
fees.
DCM fees have rebounded strongly since 2008 as issuers have
rushed to market to take advantage of low interest rates and
insatiable demand from investors. Bond underwriting earned banks
US$22.3bn last year, only slightly below the bumper 2012 figure
and nearing the US$25.8bn record set in 2006.
Bankers have been concerned that the prospect of rate rises
might crimp issuance in coming years. But S&P believes that
other factors - including the shift from bank funding to bond
markets in Europe, Chinese growth, and a resurgent Japanese
corporate sector - will more than offset that headwind.
"As the European banking system faces challenges and
corporate borrowers seek to diversify their funding, we believe
the region's debt capital markets will play a bigger role
through 2018," the ratings agency predicts. "In China, the
government's inclination to allow more government-related
entities to issue debt securities could help deepen their
capital markets."
"For the US, though we envision commercial banks to make a
comeback, we project the share of debt securities to continue to
rise," it added. "In Japan, unless Abenomics - Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's three-pronged policy approach - proves a success,
the downward drift in share of debt securities in that country
could continue."
CHINA CORPS TO DRIVE SUPPLY
In total, S&P expects US$59.8trn of non-financial corporate
issuance from 2014 through to 2018, with about USD38trn coming
from refinancing activity - debt rollovers and tapping of bond
markets to reduce the cost of existing borrowings - and about
US$21.7trn to come from new debt demand.
Chinese companies are expected to drive a large chunk of
that supply, with firms in the country expected to sell about
US$20.4trn of bonds over that period - including a whopping
US$9.7trn of new debt, nearly half of all new global debt - with
its high growth rate driving the need for financing.
S&P believes that such rapid growth will mean that China's
corporate debt market will be bigger than those of North America
and Europe combined by 2016. The Chinese corporate debt market,
with US$14.2trn outstanding, last year took over the US to
become the world's biggest.
Investment banks have been boosting their operations in
China and the wider region in recent years, in the hope of
profiting from increased use of capital markets. About half of
the US$59.8trn expected issuance is expected to come out of the
Asia-Pacific region, a boon for banks with presence there.
BYPASSING THE BANKS
Continued deleveraging by European banks - which
traditionally have provided about two-third of corporate
financing needs through loans - is expected to exacerbate
financial disintermediation.
The report suggested that while in the UK, France, Finland
and Austria the trend was quite advanced, there was still some
way to go in Spain, the Netherlands and Germany.
Investors told IFR they agreed that bank disintermediation
had many years to run across investment-grade and high-yield,
but that high-yield would see the biggest impact.
"Specifically in Europe, we've already seeing a big rise in
the number of first time high yield issuers coming to market
because of their inability to refinance themselves with their
traditional banks," said David Stanley, European corporate bond
manager at T Rowe Price. "This represents a good source of
returns for our bond portfolios as these issuers have to offer a
bigger premium to investors."
He warned against dismissing the impact central banks'
measures on bond issuance.
"The new Targeted LTRO, for example, could delay the
transition towards disintermediation as large corporates may be
incentivised to continue borrowing from their core banking
relationships instead of issuing in the market," he said.
CORPORATE FLOOD MUCH NEEDED
For investors, this potential upcoming supply could go some
way in addressing the supply/demand imbalance from recent years
when low or no growth between 2007 and 2012 constrained
corporate borrowing.
It could also help to combat the steep reduction issues seen
in the financials market.
"Financials used to issue 400bn-500bn a year between 2005
and 2009, but in 2012 that had dropped to 250bn," said
Henderson Global Investors's credit analyst Chris Bullock.
Figures for 2013 were even lower at around 200bn, and he
projected that 2014 could be the lowest since the onset of the
crisis at 150bn.
"That reduction in financials supply is effectively going to
be replaced by higher corporate supply... new corporate
supply may not be sufficient to completely substitute the
reduction in financials, leaving us with lower overall gross
supply of European corporate bonds than we used to see
pre-2009," he added.
(Reporting By Gareth Gore, Charlie Thomas, Editing by Helene
Durand, Chris Spink)