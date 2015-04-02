* Corporate hybrid volumes hit record monthly high
* ECB bond buying pushes investors into riskier securities
* Appeal of the asset class to stretch further
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, April 2 (IFR) - Corporate hybrid bond issuance
reached record highs in March, as cheap funding costs met with
insatiable demand for this once niche product.
Euro-denominated hybrid volumes have topped 16bn so far in
2015 and full-year issuance looks well on track to beat 2014's
total of 28.5bn. March alone saw the highest ever monthly level
with 7.8bn sold, according to IFR data.
"One of the key drivers is QE, which is bringing new
investors into the corporate hybrid market, while enabling
borrowers to issue larger sizes as well as refinance at lower
rates," said Thomas Flichy, head of European corporate hybrids
at Barclays.
Even challenging credits like Centrica and Air France-KLM
have been able to raise hybrids at relatively low cost. Other
firms could push the boundaries further still, while high yield
borrowers may also jump on the bandwagon, market players say.
GAME CHANGER
A US$6bn-equivalent deal from Electricite de France in 2013
changed the game for the corporate hybrid market, according to
Fred Zorzi, global head of syndicate for bonds and loans at BNP
Paribas.
"Since then, there have been trades that have continued to
push the boundaries. There was a time when market opinion
wavered about whether hybrids will stand the test of time, but
it's clear now that the product is here to stay."
There is also the prospect of 6-7bn of hybrid issues from
the first wave of bonds sold back in 2005 being refinanced on
the approach to their first call dates this year, according to
Flichy.
Air France-KLM is the most recent example of how far
investors are prepared to go in their search for yield. Despite
not having paid a dividend in seven years, the unrated company
priced the first airline hybrid since 1999.
Dividends are typically a key buffer for investors buying
hybrids - which have discretionary coupon payments - as the
bonds' terms include "dividend pushers", which make coupon
payments mandatory following an equity distribution.
NO APPOINTMENT NEEDED
Usually well-flagged affairs, borrowers have started to tap
the market in more opportunistic fashion over the last year,
with established names such as Bayer, Suez Environnement and
Volkswagen issuing deals this year without prior notice.
"Bayer was confident that the market would be receptive and
that it could do a drive-by style issue at this size as there
are still investors who want to put cash to work in the market,
especially for hybrids," said Philippe Bradshaw, head of
corporate and FIG syndicate at RBS, a lead on the Bayer deal.
BNPP's Zorzi said that while paperwork normally takes around
three weeks to prepare, those who are accustomed to doing the
ground work are able to turn the documents around at a faster
pace.
NOT JUST FOR THE WEAK
The allure of the market has even piqued the interest of
highly-rated names. French oil major Total, for instance, issued
a 5bn deal in February, despite not being under any pressure to
raise capital or defend its balance sheet.
The dual-tranche deal - rated Aa3/A by Moody's/S&P - drew in
a whopping 20bn of orders while locking in record low coupons.
Hybrids, sometimes used by companies to defend their ratings
without tapping the equity markets, receive 50% equity credit at
the major rating agencies. However, Total proved that even those
with copious cash reserves are finding the cheap funding costs
too tempting.
"While there are different reasons for companies issuing
hybrids, we'll definitely see the less obvious issuers taking
advantage of the cheaper funding costs," BNPP's Zorzi said.
"Looking ahead, we could see high-yield senior names begin
issuing hybrid deals. It may be a less natural funding tool and
more the exception than the norm, but the possibility for it to
happen is there now."
(Reporting by Laura Benitez; Editing by Helene Durand, Alex
Chambers, Julian Baker)