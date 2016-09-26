LONDON, Sept 26 (IFR) - Lufthansa mothballed a proposed 500m no-grow seven-year bond deal on Monday after refusing to compromise on pricing, in the clearest sign yet that the ECB's corporate purchase programme has not removed all discipline from the market.

Corporate issuers, bolstered by the European Central Bank's bond purchase programme, have been able to dictate pricing terms in recent months as investors relentlessly chase new bond issues.

However, Lufthansa found that there was only so much investors would tolerate and, despite being eligible for the European Central Bank's CSPP, cancelled the trade that was marketed at mid-swaps plus 95bp area on Monday.

"Pricing is such a joke," one investor said earlier in the marketing process.

"They're idiots really...they should have left some money on the table," he later said.

It is not the first time that an issuer, whose bonds have been bought by the ECB, has found the going tough for a new trade.

Deutsche Bahn struggled to sell a 500m no-grow 12-year in mid-September, attracting "close to" 600m of demand .

But Lufthansa's aggressive stance roiled investors who found the pricing unappealing in the light of recent rating developments.

S&P said last week it could lower Lufthansa's BBB- rating to BB+ in the next one to two years if the company is not able or willing to prevent an increase in its adjusted financial leverage. The issuer is already sub investment-grade with Moody's at Ba1 (positive).

Some investors used Ryanair Mar 2023s, better rated at BBB+, as a comparable. That deal was bid at swaps plus 79bp on Tradeweb.

Lufthansa Sep 2019s were bid at 51bp over mid-swaps, around a basis point wider than their Friday close.

In a statement, the German airline said that "taking into account the pricing achievable in the current market and the company's objectives," it had decided not to proceed with this transaction at this point, echoing what lead banks had told the market.

TURBULENT MARKET

Lufthansa was the only corporate borrower to attempt to tap investors on Monday, while others held back and waited for a calmer market backdrop.

"It was potentially a busy day but issuers wanted more stability this morning," one syndicate manager said, indicating that a handful of deals had been expected for Monday's session.

Another said there were a number of projects lined up for the week, potentially resulting in a backlog of issuance if borrowers continued with their cautious approach.

Synthetic credit opened wider on Monday and continued in a similar vein with the Main out 1.75bp at 72.375bp and the Crossover out 7.25bp at 331.125bp by early afternoon.

Barclays (B&D), Goldman Sachs, UBS and UniCredit were running the Lufthansa deal. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand and Sudip Roy)