By Laura Benitez

LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Molson Coors put its faith in the European bond market on Wednesday, becoming the first corporate borrower to bring a trade since the UK voted to leave the European Union.

The US company raised around US$6bn-equivalent across US and Canadian dollars on Tuesday, and opted to wrap up its financing needs in the euro market despite the fragile political backdrop.

"The transaction is sending a strong message that the market is open for the right deals," a syndicate banker away from the transaction said.

"The company attracted over US$32bn in demand in the US so could easily have taken everything it wanted yesterday, but it still came to Europe."

Leads said the Baa3/BBB- rated brewer was keen to capitalise on improved sentiment after markets retraced a chunk of the sharp losses spurred by the UK referendum result.

Synthetic credit indices tightened on Wednesday. The iTraxx Main was quoted at 86bp, having traded pre-referendum at 75bp but come within a whisker of 100bp on Monday afternoon.

Molson Coors began marketing an eight-year euro benchmark at mid-swaps plus 145bp area IPTs, and followed with guidance of plus 115bp-120bp for a 800m size.

A lead banker said initial price thoughts were wider than the level discussed with investors on calls last week, although conversely swap rates have rallied in the interim and are some 10bp lower at the eight-year point of the curve.

"A lot of the volatility is UK-specific so Molson is largely isolated from this, and while there is a global impact, spreads on comparable credits such as Mondelez and Heineken haven't been too badly impacted," the banker said.

Heineken December 2024s were bid at 55bp over mid-swaps on Wednesday, having been plus 51bp last week before the referendum results were known.

Bankers away from the deal estimated fair value at around 95bp, using other comparables such as Mondelez and Carlsberg.

That suggests 20/25bp of new issue premium at the guidance range - some 5/10bp higher than the pre-Brexit average concession.

Molson sold a US$5.3bn four-part bond and a two-part C$1bn trade on Tuesday.

Proceeds from the bonds will partly fund the purchase of SAB Miller's stake in MillerCoors. The euro deal is being managed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch (B&D), Citigroup and UBS.

BACK IN BUSINESS?

Bankers expect investment-grade corporates, helped by the European Central Bank, to reignite the capital markets.

They will be playing catch-up after Brexit jitters hit issuance hard this month. June volumes are down over 77% versus May at 9.7bn.

This is despite the ECB ramping up the pace of its CSPP purchases to over 500m a day.

"I don't know if we'll see a flood of issuance, but today's result shows the market is back up and running. We just have to convince issuers of that now," a banker away from the Molson deal said. (Reporting By Laura Benitez; editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)