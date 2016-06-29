LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Molson Coors Brewing Company has set guidance for a 800m eight-year bond deal at mid-swaps plus 115-120bp, according to a lead bank.

The US firm began marketing the benchmark trade at mid-swaps plus 145bp area earlier on Wednesday.

The transaction follows the company's US$5.3bn four-part bond, and two-part C$1bn transactions priced on Tuesday .

The bonds will partly fund the purchase of SAB Miller's stake in MillerCoors and be the first euro transaction since the UK voted to leave the European Union last Thursday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and UBS are joint bookrunners.

The deal is expected to price later today. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)