BRIEF-Pegroco Invest to increase share capital through new issue
* AGM DECIDED TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY NO MORE THAN SEK 81,521.76 THROUGH A NEW ISSUE, NOT EXCEEDING 2,717,392 ORDINARY SHARES
LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Molson Coors will price a 800m eight-year bond at 110bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead bank.
The US brewer began marketing a benchmark trade at mid-swaps plus 145bp area earlier on Wednesday, and later set guidance for plus 115-120bp.
The transaction follows the company's US$5.3bn four-part bond, and two-part C$1bn transactions priced on Tuesday.
The bonds, will partly fund the purchase of SAB Miller's stake in MillerCoors and be the first euro transaction since the UK voted to leave the European Union last Thursday.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and UBS are joint bookrunners.
The deal is expected to price later today. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Claimants against Lehman Brothers’ main European arm will receive at least £5bn on top of the original £11.5bn amount awarded after the UK’s most senior court ruled they should receive statutory interest that has built up over the last eight years.