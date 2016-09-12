LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - Investors, doing their best to
remain positive even as corporate bonds descend deeper into
negative yielding territory, bought two new issues with negative
yields last week as the strength of central bank action
continued to promote perverse incentives.
French pharmaceuticals company Sanofi sold a 1bn long
three-year and German consumer goods producer Henkel a 500m
two-year - both at a -0.05% yield.
Although more than a quarter of euro investment-grade
corporate bonds are quoted at a negative yield, according to
Tradeweb data, investors are still getting their heads around
the idea of a negative-yielding new issue market.
Yields have ground ever lower since the ECB announced that
it would buy corporate bonds. The bank has purchased more than
20bn of paper since the programme started on June 8.
"Weighing up whether to invest in negative yielding issues
has seemed quite perverse, but we did participate in Henkel - a
five-year bond yielding 0% at issue can still offer some value
in relation to cash holding fees," said Tom Ross, a portfolio
manager at Henderson Global Investors, which has more than
£92.7bn of assets under management.
These were not the first negative yielding corporate bonds:
Deutsche Bahn sold a 350m five-year at -0.006% in July, but
some question its status as a true corporate given it is 100%
state-owned.
But just two months later there are no doubts that the
universe of those able to issue negative yielding bonds has
expanded into the private sector proper.
"In an environment where banks are charging some clients for
deposits, or even building safes to hold physical cash, a
corporate bond yielding zero may be a preferable place for an
investor to park their cash," said Paola Binns, a senior fund
manager at Royal London Asset Management.
NO SWEAT
Indeed, with expectations that the ECB's corporate sector
purchase programme will run past the current March 2017
end-date, investors believe there are profits still to be made
from zero coupon - and negative yielding - debt.
"We think there is room to make a return on these trades, so
although we don't think credit valuations are that compelling
right now, we do think there is still some scope for spreads to
tighten considering what's driving the market, and the
expectation that the CSPP will be extended," Ross said.
While investors feel confident about the scope for spreads
to grind tighter over the rest of the year, for the time being
at least many say they are in no great rush to buy.
"2016 has already been a very good year for credit, so we
are not chasing returns," said Alex Temple, a portfolio manager
at ECM, part of Wells Fargo Asset Management, which manages
US$480bn.
"It does generally force a stretch for yield - that is the
central bank intention. But in this context investors need to be
selective in the credits they invest in and focus on corporates
where they are comfortable with the risks.
More to follow?
Bankers say more blue-chips are keen to follow Sanofi and
Henkel, although not all companies have urgent funding needs,
and some are put off by the risk of such transactions being seen
as "ego-driven".
"There are expectations that companies will show a greater
animal spirit and use the ECB-led market to raise funds for
share buybacks and M&A, but we're not sure we'll see much
follow-through as European companies in particular are not that
motivated and focused on dividends as, say, US companies,"
Henderson's Ross said.
Engie and Unilever have already sold 0% coupon bonds with
barely positive yields.
Henkel's A2/A rated September 2018 deal came alongside
five-year euro, Eurodollar and sterling tranches for a total of
2.2bn-equivalent. The proceeds will refinance a US$2.5bn bridge
loan that was used to fund the purchase of Sun Products Corp.
Sanofi's long three-year came together with six and long
10-year euro portions for a combined 3bn.
"I do think it's likely that we will continue to see
negative yielding bonds in the corporate space. I don't like it
but it is a function of the world we now live in," ECM's Temple
said.
